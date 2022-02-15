ContextLogic Launches 'Wish Clips' Video Feature To Enhance Customer Experience

It’s surprisingly easy to go wrong when shopping for furniture and home decor. A particular shape, color, or texture might look like the perfect complement to the room in your head, but once you have it there in person, it suddenly seems out of scale, too bold, too boring, or simply the wrong shade. Companies like Amazon, Houzz, IKEA, and Wayfair have begun offering augmented reality (AR) shopping as a way to “try on” items before shipping them all the way to your house, and now, Pinterest is joining them.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO