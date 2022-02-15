ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ContextLogic Launches 'Wish Clips' Video Feature To Enhance Customer Experience

By Shivani Kumaresan
 2 days ago
ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) has launched Wish Clips, a new shoppable video feature designed to enhance the customer experience and simplify the path...

