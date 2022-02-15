ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Backstage News On When Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract Expires

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new update has been provided about AEW star Kenny Omega and his current contract status. He is one of the original roster members within AEW, and it has been revealed how long he has left on that deal. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Wrestling Rumor Roundup: News on Kenny Omega, Jade Cargill, and more

Wrestling news and rumors are two hot topics that are sure to generate attention. This week saw news swirling around a potential return for Stone Cold Steve Austin, plus news about Cody and Brandi Rhodes leaving All Elite Wrestling. Each week, Daily DDT looks at some of the rumors bubbling to the top of professional wrestling and cultivates the biggest or perhaps missed stories from the week.
WWE
Wrestling World

What are the conditions of Kenny Omega?

In recent weeks there has been a huge absence from the All Elite Wrestling rings, we are talking about the now-former world champion of the federation, Kenny Omega, who for months has carried on his reign, beating all kinds of records possible in the rings of the Khan family, extending his dominion also on the rings of other federations (AAA and IMPACT Wrestling) and bringing the reign of AEW World Champion to over a full year.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Details on What Led to Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

– As previously reported, the pro wrestling world has been shocked to its core with the news that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have departed from AEW. Additionally, word has also surfaced that Cody Rhodes’ camp is having talks with WWE about a potential return. Fightful Select released a report with some additional details on what led to today’s shocking announcement.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Dave Meltzer
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away

We have some sad news to report this morning as Vince McMahon’s mother, Vicky Askew, has passed away at the age of 101. She died peacefully in her sleep at her home in The Woodlands, TX, just outside of Houston. From her obituary:. Vicki was born on July 11,...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Combat#Aew Contract#Wrestling Observer Radio
ComicBook

Details on Why Cody Rhodes Chose to Leave AEW, Possible WWE Return

Cody Rhodes is officially gone from AEW, as confirmed by statements both he and Tony Khan gave on Tuesday morning. Sean Ross Sapp then dropped a report via Fightful Select shedding some light on the situation. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a three-time TNT Champion and an executive vice president, saw his latest contract end at the beginning of 2022 and he personally confirmed his free agency status after dropping the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara in a Ladder Match on the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dynamite.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was More Than A Financial Situation

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes stunned the wrestling world when it was announced that the couple would be leaving All Elite Wrestling. The pair were with AEW from the start, serving in on-screen and backstage roles as EVP and Chief Brand Officer respectively. The speculation over the reasons for their departure has already reached a fever pitch.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Austin Theory Reacts To Brock Lesnar Selfie From WWE RAW

Austin Theory says getting beat up by Brock Lesnar was worth it because he took one of his best selfies yet on WWE TV – with The Beast himself. This week’s RAW featured an in-ring segment with the WWE Title Elimination Chamber participants delivering the final build for Saturday’s big match in Saudi Arabia. The segment featured Theory, Lesnar, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Riddle.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Cody Rhodes & Tony Khan Recently Had A Falling Out

TMZ is reporting that Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan recently had a falling out, which apparently played a part in Cody and Brandi leaving AEW. The report stated, “Sources tell us there was a fallout between Cody and Tony recently … as Khan’s visibility within the company grew.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair has put WWE in trouble

WWE will change the segment of the contract signing, and subsequent brawl between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, recorded last Friday. This is a segment that will air next Friday night at SmackDown, but which, like the rest of the episode, has actually already happened. WWE had to record the...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Expected To Come To Contract Agreement With Cody Rhodes

As previously noted, Cody and Brandi Rhodes have officially exited AEW, thus potentially paving the way for one or both to return to WWE. In a new update, it appears that possibility could be realized sooner rather than later. According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, a source “fully anticipates” WWE and...
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/14/22): Brock Lesnar Returns, Damian Priest Defends US Title Against AJ Styles + More!

— Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley alongside MVP make their way to the ring. Lashley says before he tries to walk into WrestleMania as WWE Champion, he has to win the most brutal match in WWE, the elimination chamber. Lashley says the chamber destroys lives and shortens careers...but so does he. Lashley says he's destroyed every single person who's stepped in front of him. MVP says he's done some calculations and the WWE Champion has a roughly 16% chance of winning the chamber and while that doesn't sound very good...until you factor in that Seth Freakin' Rollins, the phenomenal AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory and not even The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar are almighty. MVP says when you factor in the almighty component, that 16% becomes 100% of leaving Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion. Seth Rollins' music interrupts and he makes his way to the ring. Rollins says Lashley looks great but the bad news is he doesn't look as great as he does. Rollins says as of this moment, Lashley is the WWE Champion but the bad news is it won't be for very long. Rollins says nobody in the chamber can beat Lashley other then 'The Visionary' Seth Freakin' Rollins. MVP says if he keeps running is mouth, he won't even make it to the chamber. Riddle's music hits and here comes The Original Bro. Riddle asks Rollins if the elimination chamber is just one giant quiz bowl. Riddle says the last time he was in a tight spot like the chamber was in a gas station bathroom and he got out of that situation which makes him confident that he's going to win the chamber match and become WWE Champion. Riddle says after the chamber, he and Randy Orton will reclaim the RAW Tag Team Titles and he'll be a double champion. Riddle invites Lashley and MVP to he and Orton's 'Broga Party'. Riddle says Rollins can't come to the party because he needs to get ready for his match against Orton but since Lashley doesn't have a match tonight, he should throw on a toga and come to the 'Broga Party'. Austin Theory now comes out and says Vince McMahon taught him that apologies are just weaknesses and he's going to put all of Vince's theories to work in the chamber match and he'll become the WWE Champion...and of course, out comes AJ Styles. AJ asks Theory what he's talking about and Theory's lips have been shoved up Vince's ass for so long that he doesn't make sense anymore. AJ says that the odds aren't in anyone's favor and you don't walk out the same as you walked in when it comes to a match like the elimination chamber. AJ says nobody, including Lashley will stop him from having a defining WrestleMania moment. AJ says Riddle has a sweet toga and much like Riddle, he has a chance to become a double champion because he faces Damian Priest tonight for the US Title and when he wins the chamber, he'll get the WWE Title as well. Riddle invites AJ to his 'Broga Party', Lashley interrupts, says Theory's too wet behind the ears to compete, calls Rollins a fake visionary because if he was a visionary, he would've already foreseen that he won't win the chamber, he tells Riddle to get off his high come back to reality and then tells AJ that he hates to break it to him, but he's not getting his WrestleMania moment. Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar and The Beast makes his way to the ring. Lesnar gets in the ring, takes off his jacket and hat, laughs at Theory and puts it on him then gets into Lashley's face. Theory attacks Lesnar who quickly dispatches him with a pair of German suplexes, the rest of the ring clears and Lesnar plants Theory with an F-5. Lesnar takes Theory's phone and takes a selfie with Theory's motionless body and we cut backstage where we see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Montez says everyone in the chamber is in trouble except Brock Lesnar. Montez and Angelo run down tonight's card and then they turn their attention to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and then make their way to the ring.
WWE
culturedvultures.com

WWE Close To Re-Signing Cody Rhodes

WWE have reportedly offered a huge-money contract to AEW EVP Cody Rhodes in order to re-sign him to the company with almost immediate effect. The news comes from the Wrestling News Observer, who claim that Cody is strongly considering WWE’s offers to bring him back to their product. ‘The American Nightmare’ has yet to make an official decision on where his future lies, but nobody should rule out the possibility that he could indeed leave AEW behind him.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy