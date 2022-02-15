Crews begin removing historic 300-year-old Georgia pecan tree

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — What was once one of Georgia’s largest pecan trees is coming down this week.

NewsChopper 2 flew over Braselton Monday as arborists started removing the tree off Grand Hickory Drive at Mulberry Park.

Neighbors said the tree was a landmark and fixture in their community.

“Kind of sad and mad. I wish they wouldn’t,” said Darlene Vintes who lives nearby.

The news is disappointing but leaders told Channel 2′s Eboni Deon that it had to happen.

Braselton town manager Jennifer Scott said despite efforts to protect the tree, it suffered structural damage over the last decade and died.

“The tree has just always been a center in the community. This area gets a lot of traffic, so lots of people drive around it,” she said.

The tree is older than the town and even the state of Georgia. It is estimated to be more than 300 years old.

The town protected the tree in 2003 during the construction of the Mulberry Park neighborhood.

Scott said the tree will live on though thanks to a local woodworker who will repurpose the wood.

“We’ll probably keep some in our community development office and heritage center. Some we’re going to make available for fundraisers for our different non-proifts in town and different town projects,” she said.

For Vintes, it’s time to say goodbye to an old tree that has been a companion to her and her dog.

“We’ll come up here. I’ll sit on the bench to rest a few minutes. And then we’ll continue on with our walk,” she said.

Town officials said it would take about two days to remove the tree completely.

