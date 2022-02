You would have had to live under a rock to not be impacted by the pandemic. And we all know that some have been affected more than others. Some have lost loved ones, some have lost relationships, some have lost businesses and generations of hard work, and some have lost their right to govern their own bodies. We also all know how this has turned into a political weapon to divide us and push agendas on a fearful people. You would also have had to live under a rock to miss the record-breaking convoy in Canada that has sparked a global movement for freedom.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 9 DAYS AGO