ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Things You Never Knew About Gene Hackman

By Brent Furdyk
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By all accounts, Gene Hackman should never have become a movie star. Lacking the square-jawed, matinee-idol looks typical of Hollywood leading men, Hackman bucked that trend by bringing the training and versatility of a character actor to leading roles. As a result, film buffs have been able to enjoy some of...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Luster Bayless, Legendary Costumer Who Dressed John Wayne, Dies at 84

Luster Bayless, the legendary Hollywood costumer and costume designer who outfitted John Wayne for more than a dozen features, from McLintock! and True Grit to Rooster Cogburn and The Shootist, has died. He was 84. Bayless died Friday of natural causes brought on by dementia at his home in Canyon Country, California, his daughter, Diana Foster, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Sole, Writer and Director of Cult Horror Classic 'Alice, Sweet Alice', Dies at 78Frank Pesce, Character Actor in 'Beverly Hills Cop' Films, Dies at 75Brenda Deiss, Breakout 'Red Rocket' Film Star, Dies at 60 Bayless’ résumé included John...
CELEBRITIES
/Film

The One Horror Movie That Actually Scares Quentin Tarantino

What scares the guy who wrote the notorious severed ear sequence in "Reservoir Dogs?" Last fall, director Quentin Tarantino stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a chat about the novelization of his 2019 movie "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood." During the interview, Colbert asks about his favorite adaptations and brings up "Who Goes There?" The 1938 short story written by John W. Campbell Jr centers on a group of researchers at an Antarctic outpost trapped with an unearthly, shape-shifting monster who can imitate any organic thing it consumes. The tale would later get an Atomic Age translation to the big screen with 1951's "The Thing from Another World," directed by Christian Nyby. In 1982, "Halloween" director John Carpenter revisited Campbell's story with "The Thing." Frequent Tarantino collaborator Kurt Russell leads an all-male ensemble cast in the once critically panned sci-fi thriller. "The Thing," however, has since gained new life and is now regarded as one of the scariest, most beloved, and influential movies ever, leaving its creative mark on directors ranging from Guillermo Del Toro to J.J. Abrams to the "Jackie Brown" creator himself. Both adaptations are appreciated, but it's the latter film that the pair gush over. Tarantino has especially high praise for the film's claustrophobic atmosphere and Rob Bottin's groundbreaking practical effects ("Some of the greatest special effects ever put on a movie theater screen," Tarantino states).
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Just Added a Classic Tom Selleck Movie

Tom Selleck and his mustache have arrived on HBO Max. Quigley Down Under, one of the Blue Bloods actor's major Westerns is now available on the streaming platform. The hit movie, which celebrates its 32nd anniversary later this year, stars Selleck as the title character. Selleck also stars in In & Out, which is available on HBO Max as well.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Gene Hackman
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
Person
Warren Beatty
Person
Paul Newman
Person
Dustin Hoffman
24/7 Wall St.

30 Best Western Films of All Time

Anyone who thinks that repetition is a new concept in Hollywood will think again when they revisit the classic Western era. Recycling sets and storylines alike, studios churned out literally thousands of films in this particular genre. Many were quite cheap to produce for the reasons just mentioned, lending them a “B movie” reputation with […]
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Unforgiven#Mooseport#Marines#Time#Military Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood Once Performed an Impromptu Fight Scene at 81-Years-Old

Clint Eastwood may be getting up there in age, but he’s still the tough-as-nails cowboy fans grew to love during his ongoing decades in the entertainment world. He proved this to a room full of Hollywood A-listers and producers working on the movie “J.Edgar.” This movie is about the first head of the FBI. It has a script from Dustin Lance Black and Brian Grazer served as the producer. However, they needed some help taking the film off the ground so they brought Clint Eastwood in as the director to help move things along.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Firestarter' Trailer Reveals a Fiery New Stephen King Adaptation Starring Zac Efron

Has any author had more of their works adapted for the big screen, bar William Shakespeare, than Stephen King? (That's a rhetorical question, but we're pretty sure the answer is "no.") Well, Peacock has just announced another for the roster — this one starring erstwhile Disney star Zac Efron as a father whose daughter boasts spooky pyrotechnical abilities. The streamer has just released a trailer to the fiery flick, Firestarter, the second adaptation of King's story after 1984's version of the same name, featuring Drew Barrymore.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Clint Eastwood Only Appears In His Own Films Now

Clint Eastwood, who is now 91, only appears and stars in his own movies now, and there’s a reason behind that. It has to do with the director providing a really great script. When asked if he would revisit Dirty Harry, one of his most famous films, he said, “I guess if there was a truly great script or something, but it’s hard enough to find good scripts any time, let alone one you have to bend to make it fit some franchise.”
MOVIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy