Dr. Dre sets the record straight about Eminem taking a knee during their halftime performance and what the NFL had to say about it. During Dr. Dre’s appearance on “TMZ Live” on Monday, he was asked about Eminem taking a knee and a line in Kendrick Lamar’s performance that was omitted. Dr. Dre said, “There were a few things that we had to change, but it was really minor things. Em taking a knee, that was Em doing that on his own and there was no problem with that. I think the beginning of Kendrick’s set he says, ‘if Pirus and Crips all’ they had a problem with that so we had to take that out. No big deal. We get it.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO