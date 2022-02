An iconic Tosca once again makes one giant leap. She’s back! It seems like only yesterday that Floria Tosca last uttered those fateful words, ‘O Scarpia avanti a Dio’, before leaping off the battlements of Castel Sant’Angelo to her death. But following a hugely successful run of performances before Christmas, Puccini’s tale of lust, political shenanigans and betrayal has returned to the Covent Garden stage for a further five. The main reason for a third visit was to catch this production’s original diva, Angela Gheorghiu, adopting the mantle of the jealous, narcissistic, temperamental opera singer of Puccini’s opera here once again, by way of marking her 30 year association with the House.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO