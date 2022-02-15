ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Halyna Hutchins’ Family Discusses Possible Lawsuit Over ‘Rust’ Shooting

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 2 days ago

The family of Halyna Hutchins — the cinematographer who was killed on the set of “Rust” — is finally expected to officially seek justice and compensation for her death … their attorneys are about to discuss a possible lawsuit. The attorneys are holding a...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Angel Lynn: Mother of woman paralysed after being kidnapped by ex-boyfriend calls for tougher sentences

The mother of a young woman who was left paralysed after being snatched from the street by her abusive ex-boyfriend has called for him to face a tougher sentence.In 2020 Chay Bowskill kidnapped Angel Lynn, then aged 19, bundling her into a van which drove off at speed. When it was travelling at about 60mph along a dual carriageway near Loughborough, she fell and suffered catastrophic brain injuries.Twenty-year-old Bowskill was given a seven-and-a-half year sentence and will become eligible for release in June 2024, taking into account time already served on remand.His friend Rocco Sansome, 20, who drove the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
GAMINGbible

TikTok Star Charged With Murder Following Death Of Two Men

22-year-old TikTok star Mahek Bukhari has been charged with murder following the death of two men in a traffic accident in the UK. Leicester Police (via Dexerto) have confirmed that Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (both 21) were killed after being "driven off the road” in the early hours of February 11, leading to a fatal collision on A46 in Leicestershire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

William Sampson: Police officer filmed beating teenage football fan found dead weeks before trial

A police officer charged with assaulting a teenage football fan after being filmed beating him with a baton has been found dead just weeks before his trial.PC William Sampson, 27, was filmed running at the fan and leaving him bloodied after hitting him during a fracas after a clash between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.The teen was sent crashing to the ground and was taken to hospital with head injuries, sparking a furious backlash and prompting a probe from the police watchdog.PC Sampson, known as ‘Billy’, was due to face trial in March after pleading not guilty to unlawful and malicious wounding at a previous court hearing.But South Yorkshire Police has confirmed he was found dead at his home on Friday afternoon. He had been placed on restricted duties pending the outcome of his trial.More follows...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Bob Saget's Mystery Death: Cops Believe Actor Hit Headboard, Causing Massive Skull Fracture

Authorities are doubling down on Bob Saget's cause of death as mystery continues to surround the comedian's unexpected passing. Law enforcement in Orlando, Florida, who found Saget dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room on February 9, is standing firm that the Full House actor hit his head on something connected to the bed — presumably the headboard — and quickly lost consciousness.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Paislee Shultis: Girl, 6, found hidden in secret staircase room was kidnapped while sister was at school

The parents of a missing six-year-old girl who was found hidden in a secret room under the stairwell of a New York home are believed to have abducted her while her older sister was at school.Paislee Shultis was found on Monday in a “small, cold and wet” hideout inside her grandfather’s home in Saugerties, upstate New York, following a tip-off.The little girl had not been seen since she was four years old when she was kidnapped back in July 2019.For the last two years, police had suspected her biological parents were responsible for her disappearance. They had searched the home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Halyna Hutchins’ Family Files Wrongful Death Suit Over ‘Rust’ Shooting

In the nearly four months since the deadly shooting on the New Mexico set of Rust that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, multiple lawsuits have been filed. But, until Tuesday, her family had yet to take legal action. During a press conference at the downtown L.A. office of Panish Shea, which was shared via private livestream for members of the media who could not attend in person, the family’s attorney Brian Panish announced a wrongful death suit has been filed in New Mexico against Alec Baldwin and “others responsible for the safety on set and whose reckless behavior” led to her “senseless...
LOS ANGELES, CA
albuquerquenews.net

Late Halyna Hutchins' family sues Alec Baldwin for 'Rust' shooting incident

Washington [US], February 16 (ANI): The family of late 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others involved in the film, alleging that reckless behaviour and cost-cutting led to her death. As per Variety, Hutchins was shot and killed on October 21 while preparing for...
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

