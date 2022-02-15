ETSU Theatre to Open “Straight White Men”

DEATH, WITH BENEFITS is billed as a dark comedy “inspired” by the terribly true story of the infamous “Killer Grannies of Santa Monica,” Helen Golay and Olga Rutterschmidt, also known as the “Black Widows.” They lured two homeless men into their ‘care’ and knocked them off in 1999 and 2005 in order to claim the insurance money due from policies the women took out on each man. Written by John Strysik, the play centers around two mature ladies, Mary Helmsworth (Susan Damante) and Duscha Gehenlegen (Cheryl David), who, after meeting during an exercise class, bond over the awful emotional and financial situations in which their deceased husbands have left them. Mary, it turns out, owns an apartment building in need of repair, and Duscha convinces Mary to offer her a place to stay in exchange for handyman services, which works at first. But of course, there is never enough money to keep not only the women but the tenants satisfied, especially one who calls continuously complaining about no hot water. To fix their predicament, the women concoct a pernicious get rich plan: take in sickly men and get them to sign lavish life insurance policies naming them as beneficiaries. The only problem is their guests are not passing away quickly enough, so the ladies decide to speed up the process. Damante and David are thoroughly devoted to their characters, but something about their friendship seemed forced and not as natural as it should have been. Unfortunately, David’s overbearing Eastern European accent made it almost impossible to understand what Duscha was saying. Thus, the initial humor between the two women as they get to know one another was often lost to the audience, making their pauses for laughter greeted with silence. And while the premise seemed promising, this world premiere play is desperately in need of major editing as the ultra-slow pace destroys much of the intended humor, with extra-loud operatic music blasted over loudspeakers at a decibel that shook the walls.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO