ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

ETSU Theatre to Open “Straight White Men”

By Amy Lynn
wjhl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJHL) “Straight White Men,” will make its regional premiere...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

‘NOW AND THEN’ OPENS THIS WEEKEND AT UNITY THEATRE

A romantic comedy takes the stage this weekend, just in time for Valentine’s Day, at Unity Theatre in Brenham. Now and Then by Sean Grennan begins its run on the Unity Theatre Main Stage tomorrow (Thursday), continuing for three weekends until February 27th. As Jamie closes down the bar...
BRENHAM, TX
TribTown.com

Owl Theatre Co. back onstage with show opening tonight

Not having theater as an outlet was difficult for Seymour High School students who just wanted to be onstage. The Owl Theatre Co. just completed its 2020 show before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools from March to May. Then last school year, the theater department wasn’t allowed to do...
SEYMOUR, IN
WTVQ

Opening weekend for new play at Woodford Theatre

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Woodford Theatre is celebrating opening weekend of the play ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. The Woodford Theatre says ‘The Mousetrap’ is a ‘who dun it’ murder mystery with a twist ending. The show will run the next two...
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Straight White Men#Etsu#Art#Performing#Musical Theater#Etsu Theatre#Wjhl
bigcountryhomepage.com

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf opening this week at Abilene Community Theatre

Abilene Community Theatre is brining Edward Albee’s classic play Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf to the stage this month. We talk with assistant director Susan Steele, and cast member Kassidy Payne (Honey) about the drama now celebrating its 60th anniversary. News release from Abilene Community Theatre:. Abilene Community...
ABILENE, TX
Onward State

School Of Theatre’s ‘Nostalgia Night’ To Open February 11

Penn State’s School of Theatre is set to return to the stage with its newest musical, “Nostalgia Night,” on February 11 at the Pavilion Theatre. A preview for the show will precede on February 10 after the musical’s originally scheduled first preview was canceled due to last week’s inclement weather.
THEATER & DANCE
z1077fm.com

“ALMOST LOVE” CABARET AT THEATRE 29 OPENING GALA TOMORROW

A delightful, humorous, tongue-in-cheek look at the downside of love is in store for Morongo Basin audiences with the region’s top talent gathering for this weekend only for “Almost Love”, February 18-19-20. The Friday evening Gala Grand Opening will be a fund-raiser for Theatre 29, with much-needed funding going to Covid-deferred maintenance and improvements at the Twentynine Palms Community Theater at 73637 Sullivan Road. Arts & Entertainment Reporter Charlie Thomas tells you what happens when cupid goes rouge…
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Peoples Bank Theatre opens virtual auditions for ‘Kiss Me, Kate’

MARIETTA — Peoples Bank Theatre has opened virtual auditions for its upcoming production of Cole Porter’s “Kiss Me, Kate,” a musical comedy set in 1950s Baltimore. A show within a show, the play portrays nearly every cast member in two roles: as an actor in a traveling Vaudevillian theater troupe and a character performing a musical production of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”
MARIETTA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CBS19

Dark comedy 'Mamaw' opens this weekend at Cherokee Civic Theatre

RUSK, Texas — “Mamaw,” a play made into an epic poem in two parts, makes its premiere this weekend at the Cherokee Civic Theatre in Rusk. The play, based on a novel of the same name by Minette Bryant, is a dark comedy about an 80-year-old woman called Mamaw who goes on a killing spree in her small Louisiana town in 1987. The play uses a minimalist set and is not a musical, although its narration is all in intricate poetry.
RUSK, TX
Ellsworth American

Open house at Alamo Theatre

BUCKSPORT — Northeast Historic Film is hosting a “Remember the Alamo” open house on Friday, Feb. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at the Alamo Theatre, 85 Main St. in Bucksport. Come see and hear about all of the improvements and visit with the staff. Have a glass of wine and watch the latest trailers and snag some free popcorn. The Alamo plans to reopen for regular weekend movies on March 4.
BUCKSPORT, ME
culvercitynews.org

World premiere of ‘Death, With Benefits’ opens at Theatre 40

DEATH, WITH BENEFITS is billed as a dark comedy “inspired” by the terribly true story of the infamous “Killer Grannies of Santa Monica,” Helen Golay and Olga Rutterschmidt, also known as the “Black Widows.” They lured two homeless men into their ‘care’ and knocked them off in 1999 and 2005 in order to claim the insurance money due from policies the women took out on each man. Written by John Strysik, the play centers around two mature ladies, Mary Helmsworth (Susan Damante) and Duscha Gehenlegen (Cheryl David), who, after meeting during an exercise class, bond over the awful emotional and financial situations in which their deceased husbands have left them. Mary, it turns out, owns an apartment building in need of repair, and Duscha convinces Mary to offer her a place to stay in exchange for handyman services, which works at first. But of course, there is never enough money to keep not only the women but the tenants satisfied, especially one who calls continuously complaining about no hot water. To fix their predicament, the women concoct a pernicious get rich plan: take in sickly men and get them to sign lavish life insurance policies naming them as beneficiaries. The only problem is their guests are not passing away quickly enough, so the ladies decide to speed up the process. Damante and David are thoroughly devoted to their characters, but something about their friendship seemed forced and not as natural as it should have been. Unfortunately, David’s overbearing Eastern European accent made it almost impossible to understand what Duscha was saying. Thus, the initial humor between the two women as they get to know one another was often lost to the audience, making their pauses for laughter greeted with silence. And while the premise seemed promising, this world premiere play is desperately in need of major editing as the ultra-slow pace destroys much of the intended humor, with extra-loud operatic music blasted over loudspeakers at a decibel that shook the walls.
SANTA MONICA, CA
encoremichigan.com

Purple Rose Theatre premiere’s ‘Under Ceege’ for its re-opening

CHELSEA, Mich.–There has been much anticipation surrounding the re-opening of The Purple Rose Theatre, which has not produced a show since before the Covid-19 Pandemic. It is back in business this month with the world premiere of Under Ceege, by Michigan native Jeffrey Chastang. The play is part of...
INKSTER, MI
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Madagascar Jr. opens tonight at Great Plains Theatre

The first show of GPT’s 28th Season of Reprise begins this Friday with the Plain Great Players Youth Academy production of “MADAGASCAR - A Musical Adventure Jr.” Over 45 incredibly talented regional youth actors will take the stage and melt your hearts as they escape from NYC and end up in the jungles of Madagascar. These kooky characters based on the hit DreamWorks animated film are not to be missed.
MOVIES
KCRG.com

Theatre Cedar Rapids opens Kinky Boots despite pandemic struggles

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Theatre Cedar Rapids production of Kinky Boots opens Friday. The show was in production back in 2020 before the pandemic forced TCR to hit the pause button. This will be the second main stage production from TCR since having to halt operations because of COVID-19.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
South Bend Tribune

Criminal justice play ‘American Son’ opens at GhostLight Theatre

BENTON HARBOR — “American Son” opens Feb. 11 and continues through Feb. 20 at GhostLight Theatre, 101 Hinkley St. Written by Christopher Demos-Brown, a Miami trial attorney, and directed by Aaron Reese Boseman, a Chicago-based actor, director, singer and cinematographer, the play raises questions concerning the degree to which race, gender and class play in police procedure.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
UPI News

B.J. Novak's directorial debut 'Vengeance' to open in theatres in July

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced Thursday that B.J. Novak's dark comedy thriller, Vengeance, will premiere in theaters on July 29. The thriller written and directed by Novak, known for his acting role in The Office, tells the story of "a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was hooking up with," according to Focus Features synopsis.
MOVIES
Bryan College Station Eagle

Navasota Theatre Alliance opens show

Five years ago, moviegoers were enthralled by “Hidden Figures,” the story of Black women mathematicians who played such a critical role in landing men on the moon in 1969. Those women weren’t the first women to change the way we look at space. In 1908, Helen Leavitt, a mathematician at Harvard University, discovered the relationship between periods of brighter light in Cepheid variables — stars that pulsate. This allows astronomers to calculate the distance to the star. She did this my studying photographs of the heavens, because she was not allowed to touch the telescope.
NAVASOTA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy