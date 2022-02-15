Listen: Spoon frontman comes home to find ‘Lucifer on the Sofa’

After a long holiday at home, many of us were eager to get back to the rollercoaster that is our life at college. However, this wasn’t the case for all of us. In my case, my home is very far away — as in, on the other side of the world. This makes going home eminently difficult, as well as pretty rare. When the time came to pack my bags two weeks ago, I felt both excited and dreadful. Most people say that you get the most homesick towards the end of the semester, but I don’t think that’s necessarily true. If you’re anything like me and you live very far away — or even if you’re very close to your family — the start of the semester can be difficult. Here’s a playlist to listen to when you’re in those feels, and you want to be reminded of everything you love about home.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO