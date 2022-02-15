ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: Spoon frontman comes home to find ‘Lucifer on the Sofa’

By Leah Scarpelli, David Brown, Shelly Brisbin
Cover picture for the articleWhen Britt Daniel moved back to Texas full-time in 2019, he was focused on having fun. So he got to work with his Spoon bandmates on a new record. Spoon’s tenth album, “Lucifer on the Sofa” turned out to be a longer-than-expected project, but that happened for a very good reason....

Lucifer on the Sofa

Wind Britt Daniel any tighter and he still won’t burst. For 20 years, Spoon have recorded wary, taut, almost-rock songs whose minimalist trappings contain maximalist urges. Paranoia is Daniel’s muse, a paranoia unmoored from referents—recognizable ones at any rate. “Everything Hits at Once,” “Don’t Make Me a Target”—it always feels like somebody’s watching Britt. Their tenth album, Lucifer on the Sofa, sets aside the electronic gewgaws of Hot Thoughts and They Want My Soul for Spoon’s loudest record yet. These songs, at last, rock in every sense of the word; they even refer at times to recognizably heterosexual scenarios to which Daniel has alluded on songs like “The Mystery Zone.” And the Austin quintet pulls it off without Daniel sacrificing any of their savory inscrutability. A lover? Sure. A target? Not so fast.
REVIEW: Spoon rocks out Texas-style on ‘Lucifer on the Sofa’

Austin indie darlings Spoon may have made their best album yet – and that’s saying something for the band that made Gimme Fiction and Kill the Moonlight. After dabbling in electronica on 2017’s Hot Thoughts, Britt Daniel, Jim Eno and crew decided they wanted to make a Texas rocker. After a long wait (this 10th album was originally teased to fans back in 2020), Lucifer on the Sofa delivers.
Spoon absorb the spirit of ZZ Top on the lively Lucifer On The Sofa

Having relocated to Austin, Texas, their home town, and binged on ZZ Top, Spoon re-embrace the whip and crackle of unvarnished guitar rock on this sprightly tenth album. On 2017’s Hot Thoughts they veered into Prince-like, synth-guided pop-funk, and that wasn’t unsexy. This latest album feels like a...
Spoon’s “Lucifer on the Sofa” Is a Rock Album Inspired by Austin

Spoon released its new record “Lucifer in the Sofa” just last week. Lead singer Britt Daniel recently chatted with Evening Mix Host Liz Felix about the album. Daniel said it was a long journey creating this record, between the pandemic, releasing a greatest hits album and a tour with Beck.
Listen to new Spoon song, "My Babe"

Spoon has released a new song called "My Babe," a track off the band's upcoming album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The tune, which is available now for digital download, is accompanied by a live performance video filmed during Spoon's concert in Los Angeles last fall. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.
