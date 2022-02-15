ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launch trailer is here

By Andy Chalk
 2 days ago
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen arrives on February 22—that's just one week from today. We already have a pretty good idea of what's in store, largely thanks to a lengthy vidoc Bungie dropped last week, and that means there's not much more to do at this point except, as the kids...

gamepur.com

The Witch Queen will bring 42 new Legendary weapons to Destiny 2

The latest Witch Queen trailer showed off weapon crafting and new Exotic weapons and armor, and those who’ve seen it might be wondering just how many new toys are coming. Now we know the number, and Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy fans should be pleased. There will be...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Destiny 2 ViDoc Light in the Darkness Discusses Upcoming Expansion The Witch Queen

Bungie recently released the Destiny 2 ViDoc Light in the Darkness talking all about the upcoming expansion The Witch Queen, which is arriving in just two weeks. The video documentary or ViDoc featured a lot of team members of Bungie sharing details about the upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen. According to them, this is only the start as there is still a whole season of content to check out. They confirmed that they have building this new expansion for years now.
VIDEO GAMES
happymag.tv

A sneak preview of ‘The Witch Queen’, the new expansion coming to ‘Destiny 2’

In just a few weeks Destiny 2 players will take their first steps onto Savathûn’s Throne World, the setting of the game’s newest expansion – The Witch Queen. In a media preview event, Bungie were kind enough to dive a little deeper into a few more features coming to Destiny 2 in The Witch Queen, a brand new expansion coming our way on February 22nd.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Everything we know about Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion

The next Destiny 2 expansion, The Witch Queen, will be released on Feb. 22. It arrives at the end of a long-running Season of the Lost following delays to The Witch Queen’s original release date last year. It promises to be one of Bungie’s most ambitious releases for the Destiny franchise in years, complete with a challenging campaign, the introduction of weapon crafting and a revamp to build-crafting with the Void subclass.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Destiny 2 Witch Queen: How to Access Legendary Campaign and rewards

With the launch of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, guardians will be able to tackle the story that really turns the difficulty up to eleven. The legendary campaign promises to throw aspiring heroes who dare to try it through the gauntlet, but this all raises one important question: How do you unlock the legendary campaign in Destiny 2?
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Destiny 2 ViDoc Offers Insight On How The Witch Queen Brings Together Story Threads That Have Been Around Since Destiny 1

Today, Bungie offers players a behind-the-scenes look at what went into creating the upcoming Destiny 2 The Witch Queen expansion with their latest ViDoc. The 14-minute video offers a look at what the developers were trying to do narratively, tying together story threads that reach all the way back to Destiny 1. It also offers a look at the technical aspects of bringing the expansion together, showing how they brought Savathûn to life and the artistic choices made to do it.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Bungie Provides Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deep Dive in new ViDoc

New PlayStation Studios recruit Bungie is preparing to launch Destiny 2: The Witch Queen later this month, and to get a better understanding of what to expect, the team has issued a new ViDoc detailing everything there is to know. Pitched as the "definitive Destiny campaign", members of Bungie call it ambitious, mysterious, and surprising. The big expansion launches for PlayStation 5 and PS4 on 22nd February 2022 for £34.99/$39.99.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Void 3.0 Warlock changes coming in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Warlocks are the mages of Destiny 2, being able to handle the different elements and bend them to their own will. While Titans defend and Hunters sneak in, Warlocks are the ultimate mix of support and raw damage output. The Void Warlock has always excelled at keeping themselves alive and making quick work of any enemy that dares challenge them. With the Void 3.0 update coming in The Witch Queen expansion, the Void Warlock will become the ultimate space wizard.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The best primary exotics to get before the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

As we get closer to the launch of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, we begin to learn more about some changes that are coming with the update. Bungie recently announced that all primary exotic weapons will be getting a base 40% damage increase in PvE activities. This is a significant buff and will finally give players a good reason to use primary exotics in high-level PvE content. Since there are a lot of primary exotic weapons, here are some that you should be sure to pick up before the release of The Witch Queen.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Secret To Unraveling Destiny 2's Witch Queen Could Be Alchemy

Destiny's next expansion, The Witch Queen, is a few weeks away, and we know Savathun and her brood become Lightbearers. She sees the end of her immortality and the answer may be in the Light, and Bungie has steadily fed fans hints about where the story is heading. In a Bungie news update last year, a concept image of the upcoming expansion's new armor set showed the gear covered in alchemical symbols and descriptions of chemical compounds--prompting fans to pull out their periodic tables. Now, with the Witch Queen Collector’s Edition released, things are slowly starting to fall into place.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

