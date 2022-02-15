Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launch trailer is here

Help find the missing princess, Cassiodora, in this upcoming sidescroller shoot'em up game, Cassiodora, that is headed to consoles and PC. Check out the trailer for a look at gameplay and more from the game, set in a medieval fantasy universe. The Kingdom of Astoria needs help to save Princess Cassiodora, who has just been kidnapped by the evil wizard, Kenzar. Three reckless knights, whose cunning and bravery we know, are on their way. Agni, Colden, and Luken will have to face an army of tough monsters of all kinds, witches, ghosts, and demons. To accomplish this feat, the druid Faramix grants Agni, Colden, and Luken magical wings and elemental powers, essential to achieve their quest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO