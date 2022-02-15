Toontrack has introduced the Reggae EZbass MIDI pack, a brand new collection of MIDI inspired by classic and modern Reggae music. If there’s one common denominator in reggae music, it’s rhythm. In fact, few genres can tout a more distinguishable groove than reggae. There simply is no mistaking – the moment that backbeat, one-drop, stepper or rocker hits, you just instantaneously know. In all of this, the bass plays a pivotal role in holding everything down. Together with the drums, it’s the anchor that glues everything together and creates the foundation for the guitars, keys and other instruments to add to with their staccato-like parts.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO