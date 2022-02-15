ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Instruments

rekkerd.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSave 30% on Fine Mallets Bundle for Kontakt by Cinematique Instruments. Plugin Boutique is offering an exclusive discount on the Fine Mallets Bundle by Cinematique Instruments, a Kontakt sample library featuring 3 complex patches with a collection of 7 mallet...

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

Related
rekkerd.org

Ghost Syndicate launches Sublime Dubstep sample pack

Loopmasters has launched a brand-new forward-thinking sample library from the Ghost Syndicate label, inspired by a selection of new era Dubstep and UK bass music. Full of heavyweight sonic content, Sublime fuses tense and analog synths, grimy basslines, and hard stomping drums, as well as dark FX and ready-to-use melodic combi loops.
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Dragon Sauce: 14 sample packs by Soundtrack Loops for $19 USD!

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a two-week sale on the Dragon Sauce bundle by Soundtrack Loops, offering a huge 94% discount on a collection of 14 loop packs. Weighing in at just over 5GB and featuring 14 world-class loop packs with a total of 2200+ sounds, this bundle is perfect for all styles of music production.
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

UJAM launches Usynth virtual synthesizer instrument series

UJAM has launched its previously announced Usynth, a collection of instruments that let you design sounds and perform with ease. The first 3 instruments in the series, 2080 (Future retro waves), Euphoria (Electronic dance staples) and Caramel (Buttery, sweet and warm), are now available. Co-Founder and Usynth godfather Peter Gorges:
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

SonalSystem releases sample libraries for Erica Synths Sample Drum

A cooperation with Erica Synths, SonalSystem has announced 3 brand new versions of its most popular beat collections optimized for the powerful Sample Drum Eurorack sample player/sampler module. We tailored full and FREE versions of these three loop collections, sliced and formatted with start/end points, each mapped with parameters to...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kontakt#Spieluhr#Kalimba#Cardboxes#Schoeps
rekkerd.org

Konstantin Klem releases An Epic Journey for Arturia Pigments

Konstantin Klem has announced the release of a brand new collection of sounds for the Pigments software synthesizer from Arturia (version 3.5 or higher). An Epic Journey contains 119 presets, with everything from atmospheric ambient sounds and cinematic sequences to vintage synth sounds that make you want to play with them endlessly.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Native Instruments releases Session Bassist Prime Bass virtual instrument

Native Instruments has released a new addition to its Session Bassist range of Kontakt-based instruments created in collaboration with Drumasonic. Prime Bass delivers the classic sound of one of the world’s most iconic electric basses, captured from an original 1981 cherry sunburst solid-body bass guitar built in the USA. The new instrument brings a session bassist into the studio, with an iconic playable ‘70s-style bass that includes over 350 patterns across 81 song presets, covering a diverse range of styles and performance techniques.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

2B Played Music launches 2B Clipped 3 effect plugin at intro offer

2B Played Music has announced the release of 2B Clipped 3, an update to the clipper effect designed to provide unique analog clip distortion for your guitar leads, basslines, synth leads, kicks, percussion and vocals. For 2B Clipped 3 we built 2 clip distortion engines with different analog characters. In...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Save 50% on Symphonic Elements STRIIIINGS virtual instrument by UJAM

Plugin Boutique continues its 10 year anniversary celebration with an exclusive sale on Symphonic Elements STRIIIINGS by UJAM, offering a 50% discount on the modern string ensemble with a sound design twist. Do you know that feeling when the hair on our necks stands up when listening to a song...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
rekkerd.org

Continuo cinematic texture designer by Karanyi Sounds on sale for $9 USD

Karanyi Sounds has a launched a flash sale on Continuo, a complex-sounding cinematic texture designer tool based on electric guitars. Suitable for for film, video game and electronic music, Continuo is designed for creating endless pads, unusual soundscapes, characteristic atmospheres and experimental sublayers. This is the first release of Karanyi...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Pick Your Couple: Save 75% on vocal samples from Diginoiz

ADSR Sounds has launched a promotion on a bundle of two vocal sample packs from Diginoiz as part of its Pick Your Couple Valentine’s Day sale. The bundle comprises a combined total of 477 vocal loops (wet & dry) and 5 construction kits. The Vocal Sounds combines Pop with...
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Impact Soundworks releases Bass Sculptor audio plugin

Impact Soundworks has announced the release of a versatile bass processing audio plugin featuring 4 distinct FX modules in a single lightweight UI. Bass Sculptor offers surgical EQ and filtering, imaging, compression, and subharmonic synthesis with custom DSP created by programmer Jatin Chowdhury of ChowdhuryDSP. With both zero latency and...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

discoDSP updates Bliss sampler and instrument recorder to v2.0

DiscoDSP has announced the release of a major update to its Bliss performance sampler and instrument recorder plugin for Windows, Mac and Linux. Version 2.0 adds Native Apple Silicon (M1 or higher) support. A major framework update provides greater stability and compatibility. Bliss is a sampler and VSTi recorder for...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Monosounds releases Nextgen Serum Presets Vol. 2 soundset

Monosounds has launched a new royalty-free collection of 150 presets for the Serum wavetable synthesizer from Xfer Records. Nextgen Serum Presets Vol. 2 features sounds designed to give you new inspiration, open up your creativity, and to help you create more professional sounding music. The pack contains 808s, arps, bass, bells, leads, pads, pianos, and more.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Save 68% on Project Chaos hybrid musical sound design sample library

VST Buzz has launched a sale on Project Chaos by Hybrid Two, offering nearly 70% off on the sample library for the next two weeks. “Project Chaos” by Hybrid Two is an intuitive and powerful hybrid musical sound design sample library aimed primarily at Film, TV, Video Game composers and Sound Designers.
RETAIL
rekkerd.org

Save up to 77% on FrozenPlain virtual instrument bundles

ADSR Sounds is offering a discount on two limited time bundles of FrozenPlain VST/AU instruments, offering up to 77% off as part of its Pick Your Couple Valentine’s Day sale. Priced only $19 USD instead of $84 USD, the Devoted Music Bundle includes the Music Box Suite and Scenic...
LIFESTYLE
rekkerd.org

Toontrack releases Reggae EZbass MIDI pack

Toontrack has introduced the Reggae EZbass MIDI pack, a brand new collection of MIDI inspired by classic and modern Reggae music. If there’s one common denominator in reggae music, it’s rhythm. In fact, few genres can tout a more distinguishable groove than reggae. There simply is no mistaking – the moment that backbeat, one-drop, stepper or rocker hits, you just instantaneously know. In all of this, the bass plays a pivotal role in holding everything down. Together with the drums, it’s the anchor that glues everything together and creates the foundation for the guitars, keys and other instruments to add to with their staccato-like parts.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Spire Essentials Vol 14 – Bigroom EDM soundset by Baltic Audio

Baltic Audio has announced the release of a new soundset for the Spire software synthesizer by Reveal Sound. Spire Essentials Vol 14 – Bigroom EDM features 64 presets aimed at producers looking to get the sound of current Bigroom EDM. The pack includes hand-crafted leads, basses, plucks and pads.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

AngelicVibes releases Pleasure R&B Loop Pack

AngelicVibes has announced the release of Pleasure, a new loop pack for R&B music productions. The pack comprises 20 melody compositions, 71 melody stems, 20 drum loops, 17 hat loops, and 52 one-shot samples containing all the essential sounds for producing R&B tracks. Pleasure R&B Loop Pack is a collection...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

HÖSS AUDIO releases Tapes M400 Mellotron library for Kontakt

HÖSS AUDIO has announced the release of its new Mellotron sample library Tapes M400, featuring a collection of sounds that were chromatically sampled from the Mellotron M400, one of the earliest models from the 1970s. The library is suited for musicians looking for the raw sound of the classic...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Save 50% on Back to the 90s sample pack bundle by Seven Sounds

ADSR Sounds is offering half off on a bundle of two retro pop sample packs by Seven Sounds as part of its Pick Your Couple Valentine’s Day sale. The 90’s Fling Bundle winds back the clock with fun-filled sounds, including retro atmospheres, vocals and catchy lines, instrumental loops and drum loops, and more.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy