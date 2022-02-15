Moe’s Southwest Grill Sponsoring Wrestling Event

President Joe Biden said Thursday the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was "very high" as the United States and its allies warned Moscow was trying to create a pretext for an attack after shelling in the country's east. Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, Biden said...
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday that he will step down as administrator of the agency on March 31. Dickson, who was nominated by then-President Trump in 2019 and confirmed to a five-year term that August, told FAA employees in an email that he is leaving the agency to spend more time with his family.
MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin accused...
(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia was laying the groundwork to justify starting a war and preparing to launch an attack on Ukraine in the coming days, urging Moscow to change course at a tense United Nations Security Council meeting Thursday. Blinken changed his travel...
U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about "phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin tallied her third did-not-finish (DNF) of the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after she crashed out during the women's combined competition, capping off a disappointing individual performance at this year's Winter Games. Shiffrin started strong in the downhill, but skied out during the slalom part of the...
Oregon's Supreme Court rejected former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof's candidacy for Oregon governor's race as a Democrat, after finding that he had not satisfied the state's residency requirement. Kristof's candidacy was rejected by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, a Democrat, in January. Fagan argued he had not...
