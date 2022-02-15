Connect with Cook: Reflecting on What Matters

Click here to read the full article. My mother raised me to believe that the soul is everlasting. She simply did not believe that you could kill someone’s spirit. The physical body may go away, but the spirit — the Divine essence within us that makes us who we are — is something that is always here. Since the tragic passing of my mother’s body, I feel her presence alive in different forms. I feel her when I share stories about her with our loved ones, I feel her as I read through her old letters, and admire her beautiful...

SOCIETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO