There’s been a theme to some of the more recent Carolina Hurricanes games. They put themselves in a hole and try to dig themselves out of it. Against a team as good as the Minnesota Wild, that wasn’t going to work. Despite the best efforts of one Russian winger, the Canes couldn’t quite get the puck to go in the third time despite having some fantastic chances in the final few seconds of the game.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO