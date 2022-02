Who says you must swear off dividends if you invest in rising S&P 500 technology stocks? Some investors are scoring both this year, including with ETFs. Seven rallying information technology S&P 500 stocks, including Corning (GLW), Mastercard (MA) and NortonLifeLock (NLOK) pay a dividend, which is somewhat unusual in the industry. But their shares are also up 5% or more this year so far, which is even more unusual in tech, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO