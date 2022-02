Grab your spoons and your friends and get ready to head to Franklin Street. You are going to be able to get your cajun on, all while helping 18 area local non-profits!. 2020 and 2021 saw the cancellation of so many amazing events and the Annual Gumbo Cookoff on Franklin Street was no exception. It is one event that I truly have missed and am excited to see it return in 2022.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO