Martin's Must Reads: 'The Dictionary of Lost Words'

By KRCU Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"You once made the observation that some words were considered more important than others simply because they were written down. You were arguing that by default the words of educated men were more important than the words of the uneducated classes, women among them. Do what you are good at, my...

ricethresher.org

Review: Toni Morrison’s re-released ‘Recitatif’ is as relevant now as ever

Late last year, the metastasizing effort by school boards across the country to ban certain books from school curricula, many of which were written by queer and/or BIPOC authors, rose to the forefront of American politics. Glenn Youngkin, Virginia’s then-conservative gubernatorial candidate and now governor as well as Rice alumnus, supported the effort to excise Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer-Prize winning masterpiece, “Beloved,” from students’ required reading. In response, Democratic incumbent Terry McAullife’s campaign began handing out free copies of the novel at his rallies. It didn’t win him the election, but it did bolster a burgeoning countermovement to ensure that Morrison’s work retained its legacy as being among the most essential literature ever crafted. And so now we have “Recitatif,” again.
Sunderland Echo

Must read of the week: The serpent calls

Reviewer Gwyneth Rees has high praise for high-fantasy novel The Serpent Calls by neurodiverse author Christopher Bramley, which she finds to be a rich and enthralling read. Prepare to enter a vivid, magical realm like no other that, while packed with mystery, danger and suspense, once visited, you’ll never wish to leave.
Dothan Eagle

What’s the word?

I read a statistic suggesting that the average person hears or reads about 100,000 words per day. Those words were among the thousands I read on the internet, so I’m going to go out on a limb and say they’re probably not accurate. After all, I’ve been told that 78.6 percent of all statistics are made up on the spot and presented with confidence, so there’s that.
bookriot.com

What’s Gained or Lost in Reading a Comic Adaptation?

“Patience is a virtue.” At least, that’s what my dad tells me, his ridiculously impatient daughter, all the time. It’s bad: Red lights aggravate me more than Armageddon ever could. So how does someone who can’t even let her microwave meals rest for the allotted five minutes...
Eurogamer.net

New York Times deletes rude words from Wordle's dictionary

Now that Wordle has been acquired by the New York Times, several previously guessable words have been removed from the game's dictionary. As reported by Polygon, Wordle users will no longer be able to try words such as "whore", "bitch" and "sluts". From now on, if players do try and enter any of these words, they will be greeted with the "not in word list" message.
Vogue

The Real-Life Socialite Rivalry That Likely Inspired The Gilded Age

In HBO’s The Gilded Age, Mrs Russell – played by Carrie Coon – is dead set on one goal: becoming accepted by New York society. It’s no easy feat. Russell, you see, has heaps of money, but the new (and therefore wrong) kind. This does little to impress the old guard of New York City, who takes their orders from de facto queen Mrs Astor. And Mrs Astor prefers the company of the old guard families, who have held the top powerful positions in the city since the American revolution.
HBO Watch

The Gilded Age E2: “Money Isn’t Everything”

Depicting class disparities in societies has been a norm since the dawn of film. However, the 2008 global recession and 2011 Occupy Wall Street protests were a catalyst that commissioned a slew of programming with characters who have enough money to give every human a $1 bill. Episode two of HBO’s latest period piece is entitled “Money Isn’t Everything”, yet to the 1% of Central Park, it is the nucleus of their very existence. “Money Isn’t Everything” brings truth to Bertha Russel’s closing statement from the pilot: “I will never give up. And I promise you (her husband) this; I will make them sorry”. For most people, these rich folk’s woes are difficult to have empathy towards. However, we all products of environments, and Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age aims to depict the bankers, engineers, and socialites that laid the foundation for what we know as New York City.
Literary Hub

20 new books hitting shelves this week.

There’s Throwback Thursday and Caturday and Selfie Sunday, and I would really just like to know when we’re going to make New Books Tuesday happen, you guys. I mean, just look at this treasure trove of new books hitting shelves this week. Tell your friends. #NewBooksDay. It’s a thing.
arlingtonmagazine.com

10 Books to Read in February

February brings more cold nights to curl up with a good book—and some Valentine’s Day chocolate, of course. Whether we’re reading by ourselves, or if there’s someone else reading next to us, a book is always there to keep us company. These are some of the best books to read in February.
SheKnows

General Hospital Just Made a Bad Situation Worse — But Fans Could Make It Right If the Show Would Let Them

Most agree the latest change was definitely not for the better. Fans have had a lot to debate where General Hospital is concerned of late. From whether Sonny should be with Nina or Carly to who should be the one to finally make Peter pay for his many sins, viewers have been lighting up Twitter, Facebook and message boards with their thoughts on what’s unfolding in Port Charles and what will happen next.
BBC

Charles Dickens's code cracked by amateur sleuths

Researchers who asked the public to help them decipher some of Charles Dickens's coded manuscripts have, with their help, decoded one of his papers. The famous author wrote many notes in a personalised form of shorthand. The Dickens Code project, led by the University of Leicester's Dr Claire Wood, asked...
advertisernewsnorth.com

Why banning books is dangerous

When I was a young teen— more years ago than I’d like to admit — I got in trouble for stealing books. I had just read Fahrenheit 451, Ray Bradbury’s dystopian novel and, like a knight on a crusade, I declared all books should be free. With the help of a friend, we went into a local bookstore and “lifted” a few books. Looking back, I cannot say what neurons were pulsing in my adolescent brain to allow me to think this was okay. I know I wasn’t considering the shop owner who was trying to make a living, or libraries that allow unimpeded access to books and knowledge. It was the story that Bradbury wrote, a story of a society in which books were burned to keep people from forming their own opinions — in the name of societal harmony. Books can be powerful; perhaps this is why I later became an English teacher and a writer.
Slipped Disc

An English Aida mourns the founder of Regietheater

I was saddened to read of the passing of one of the most forward thinking stage directors, the great Hans Neuenfels. Slipped Disc mentioned his controversial and illuminating production of Aida in which I had the pleasure of singing the title role over four seasons and in more than 50 performances. I loved it. It wasn’t just the insight he brought to the characters and the story but the way he challenged every conceivable idea that opera and indeed theatre in general were taking for granted. Frankfurt led the way in advancing modernism in opera and his Aida led the way in Frankfurt.
indianapublicmedia.org

Celia Thaxter's Words

“Often I hear people say, ‘How do you make your plants flourish like this?’ as they admire the little flower patch I cultivate in the summer. ‘I can never make my plants blossom like this! What is your secret?’ And I answer with one word, Love.”
The Atlantic

How to Tell a War Story

Wars, and the humanitarian crises they create, are often reduced to numbers: how many dead, how many ill, how many left behind. The larger the scale, the more impossible the telling of these world-altering events can seem. But different approaches to writing about conflict—fiction and nonfiction, speculation and investigation—can help us try to understand it, its rippling effects, and the questions that arise long after it ends.
