Martin's Must Reads: 'The Dictionary of Lost Words'

When I was a young teen— more years ago than I’d like to admit — I got in trouble for stealing books. I had just read Fahrenheit 451, Ray Bradbury’s dystopian novel and, like a knight on a crusade, I declared all books should be free. With the help of a friend, we went into a local bookstore and “lifted” a few books. Looking back, I cannot say what neurons were pulsing in my adolescent brain to allow me to think this was okay. I know I wasn’t considering the shop owner who was trying to make a living, or libraries that allow unimpeded access to books and knowledge. It was the story that Bradbury wrote, a story of a society in which books were burned to keep people from forming their own opinions — in the name of societal harmony. Books can be powerful; perhaps this is why I later became an English teacher and a writer.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO