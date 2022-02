As we move closer to the 2023 rankings release date, we continue to update our scouting reports on some of the best prospects in the country. Ranked as the No. 243 prospect and No. 12 interior lineman among his position group, Luke Brown continues to carve out a name for himself as one of the premier linemen in the country. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 300-pounds plus, the Henry County High School standout is hard to miss on the field, not just because of his size but in addition to his physical style of play.

FOOTBALL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO