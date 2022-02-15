Netflix releases the trailer for Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.

2022 Oscar nominee Will Smith (King Richard) and two-time Emmy nominee David Oyelowo (The Girl Before) have come aboard Netflix’s film adaptation of Tọlá Okogwu’s upcoming book Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun as producers, Deadline has confirmed. Onyeka is the first in a series of children’s books from the author, journalist and hair care educator, which is set to be published in the U.S. and UK by Simon & Schuster in June. It tells the story of a teenager who learns she has powers, subsequently traveling to Nigeria to learn more about her origins. There, she discovers a threat...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO