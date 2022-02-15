ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix releases the trailer for Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago

The four-part docuseries from Tiger King producer Chris Smith premieres March 16. Netflix says Bad Vegan "uncovers how Sarma...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam's New Mystery Thriller With Mel Gibson Gets Release Date and Trailer

Charlie Hunnam stars in a new mystery thriller movie alongside Mel Gibson, and the film now has a release date and a debut trailer. The movie is titled Last Looks and will be released on VOD and in theaters same-day on Feb. 4. In addition to Hunnam and Gibson, Last Looks will also star Morena Baccarin (Deadpool), Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Power Book II: Ghost), Rupert Friend (Homeland), and Lucy Fry (Bright).
MOVIES
purewow.com

Netflix’s New #1 Movie Is a Must-Watch Royal Rom-Com

There's a new number-one movie on Netflix and suffice it to say we're intrigued, because it looks like The Prince & Me meets Beauty Shop. This newly-released romance, titled ﻿The Royal Treatment﻿, follows a hairdresser named Izzy (Laura Marano) who gets hired to do the hair and makeup for a royal wedding, after a chance encounter with the soon-to-be-married Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud). However, when she begins to develop feelings for the prince (and he feels them too), things get real complicated.
MOVIES
Android Authority

9 movies and shows to watch alongside Reacher on Amazon Prime

The white-knuckle action series is a terrific hit for Amazon, and there's plenty more where that came from. Reacher is heading to Amazon Prime Video on February 4. We watched it all ahead of the premiere to help put together a list of movies and shows like Reacher. The show is a real treat for fans of detective fiction, and it’s likely to leave you wanting more.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Collider

'Ragdoll' Trailer Reveals Serial Killer Thriller Release Date at AMC

The AMC+ original series, Ragdoll is set to receive a linear release on AMC. The acclaimed serial killer thriller will premiere on the network starting at 10 pm ET/PT on Monday, February 28, 2022. The six-episode series will air new episodes weekly on AMC following the network's airing of the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Onyeka And The Academy Of The Sun’: Will Smith & David Oyelowo To Produce Film Adaptation Of Upcoming Tọlá Okogwu Book For Netflix

2022 Oscar nominee Will Smith (King Richard) and two-time Emmy nominee David Oyelowo (The Girl Before) have come aboard Netflix’s film adaptation of Tọlá Okogwu’s upcoming book Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun as producers, Deadline has confirmed. Onyeka is the first in a series of children’s books from the author, journalist and hair care educator, which is set to be published in the U.S. and UK by Simon & Schuster in June. It tells the story of a teenager who learns she has powers, subsequently traveling to Nigeria to learn more about her origins. There, she discovers a threat...
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most crime thriller on Netflix ASAP

There aren’t many filmmakers working today who are as revered as David Fincher. Thanks to films like Fight Club, The Social Network, and Zodiac, Fincher has become one of the most successful and popular auteur filmmakers of the past 30 years. However, even someone as dependable as Fincher can make movies that aren’t quite as well-received as others, with some titles destined to be strangely underrated entries in a well-known filmography.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarma Melngailis
film-book.com

HEART OF STONE: Jamie Dornan Is on Board an Upcoming Netflix Spy Thriller

Jamie Dornan Added to Cast of Heart of Stone for Netflix. Heartthrob Jamie Dornan has come on board a new upcoming Netflix spy thriller titled Heart of Stone. Jamie Dornan may be a little anxious about receiving a potential Oscar nomination for his fine work in last year’s Belfast, but the handsome actor has just been cast in another project opposite superstar Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman). It’s called Heart of Stone and is being made by Netflix and Skydance media.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) Netflix, trailer, release date

The Sweet Magnolias are back with another season full of family, friendship, faith, and margaritas. Startattle.com – Sweet Magnolias | Netflix. Together, the Magnolias will work through new relationships, old wounds, and town politics as the sweet parts of life blend with the salty and the sour. Network: Netflix.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Fraud#Tiger King#Bad Vegan#Pure Food And Wine
Primetimer

HBO Max renews Peacemaker for Season 2

James Gunn will write and direct all Season 2 episodes, saying in a statement: “Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season 2!”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
southernillinoisnow.com

“I’m a total fraud”: HBO releases trailer to two-part documentary ‘The Larry David Story’

“I never thought of myself as funny,” says Larry David in the new trailer to a two-part documentary about his life, called The Larry David Story. HBO announced with the new coming attraction that the look into the life and the creative comedy mind behind the Emmy-winning series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm will debut Tuesday, March 1 at 9 p.m.
TV SERIES
mixmag.net

Netflix release new trailer for Kanye West's documentary Jeen-Yuhs

Netflix has released a new trailer for the Kanye West documentary series Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. Premiered at Sundance’s virtual festival in January, act one of the three-part documentary will be shown in theatres Thursday (February 10) and will later stream on Netflix on February 16. Directed by Chike...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, Inventing Anna subject and socialite scammer, will be the focus of a docuseries from Bunim/Murray

The untitled docuseries from the producers of Surviving R. Kelly will explore the next chapter in the convicted scammer's life after prison. According to Deadline, the limited series "will not look back at her crazy life or crimes, but begin where Inventing Anna ends. It will follow the fast-moving events as her future changes day-to-day. While her final destination is uncertain, the series aims to give audiences an insight into what makes Sorokin tick, and where she plans to take her recently cemented infamy."
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Sarma Melngailis now: Life after the events in Netflix's Bad Vegan

Netflix’s upcoming true-crime docuseries Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. follows Sarma Melngailis, aka the Queen of Vegan Cuisine. True crime lovers are counting down to its release on 16 March and are desperate to know more about Melngailis as well as what she’s doing now. The series comes...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy