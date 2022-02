Soapstone Valley, home to one of the most polluted tributaries in Rock Creek Park, is about to get a major sewer upgrade to keep the 100-year-old pipes from leaking into the stream. The upgrade has been in the works for years, and is the first of several major projects to shore up antiquated sewers on National Park lands in the District. But as the project is about to get started, neighbors are fighting it — concerned about the environmental and health impacts, including loss of trees and the toxic chemicals that will be used to repair pipes.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 HOURS AGO