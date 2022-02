The RADCO Cos. has acquired Skyhouse Midtown, a 320-unit, 23-story luxury high-rise multifamily building in Midtown Atlanta, for $131 million. The deal marks the first high-rise multifamily building RADCO has acquired in its current investment cycle and complements the firm’s existing portfolio of multifamily and commercial real estate. The property has been renamed “The M by Radius.” Radius is RADCO’s highest brand and joins nearby Radius West Midtown to bolster the company’s in-town presence. RADCO previously owned the 53-story Four Seasons hotel, office and residential tower just blocks away from The M by Radius.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO