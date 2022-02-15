ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why has NBC's Winter Olympics coverage been silent on China human-rights abuses and the host nation's other controversies?

Mike Tirico touched upon the controversies involving China, saying "everyone and everything attached to these games is facing questions" during the Opening Ceremonies on Feb. 4. "But any viewers hoping for further exploration of those 'questions' would probably be disappointed," says Paul Farhi. "NBC, which has paid the International Olympic Committee...

