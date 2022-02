EXCLUSIVE: The wild story of how Korean musician Tablo, otherwise known as Daniel Lee, involving online forums and disinformation, is being told in a new podcast series from Vice and iHeartRadio. The two companies have teamed up to produce ten-episode series Authentic: The Story of Tablo, which tells the years-long story of how the rapper, who is set to perform at this year’s Coachella festival, struggled to prove to the world that he was not a fraud. The series, which launches on February 24, tells the story of the leader of the Korean hip-hop group Epik High, who had become successful in...

