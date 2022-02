BOSTON (CBS) — It happens just about every time a quarterback wins the Super Bowl for the first time. The Hall of Fame debate. It’s unavoidable. That discourse is, of course, currently taking place regarding Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who at 33 years old escaped Detroit and immediately won a Super Bowl. He’s got preposterous volume stats, currently ranked 12th all time in passing yards and passing touchdowns, and now he’s got a Super Bowl ring. As such, the discussion about his Hall of Fame candidacy has taken center stage. Richard Sherman is having none of it. As a member of the NFL...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO