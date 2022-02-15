Deputies: Man wanted on federal charges holding hostages in Lincolnton home

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County deputies responded to an active hostage situation at a mobile home park in Lincolnton Tuesday.

The standoff started before noon and was still active going into the evening.

The sheriff told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that deputies went to a home on Woodland Hill Trail to serve a warrant on someone.

Lemon was told the man was in the home with two women and told deputies he is armed. The man threatened to kill the women.

Lemon learned that probation officers from Gaston County came to the home to try to talk to the women inside.

The probation officers saw the man, who does not live at the home, run out of the back door. The officers recognized the man, who is wanted by Gaston County police on three counts of trafficking meth.

When the officers called out to the man, he ran back inside saying he wasn’t going to prison, deputies told Channel 9.

Several law enforcement officers arrived to cordon off the area, and some residents in the area were evacuated.

The sheriff told Lemon there are guns in the home and the man was acting erratic who was easily irritated. The Gaston County Special Response Team and Lincoln County’s Special Weapons Response Team were negotiating with the man over the phone. Drones were also being used to get a bird’s eye view of the situation.

The U.S. Marshals Special Response Team also responded, because the man has federal probationary warrants. The team has special equipment to help deputies on the scene.

“I’ve never been through anything like this before,” neighbor Roberta Bell said earlier in the day.

Bell lives across the street on the other side of the line police set up.

Her son was supposed get off at the bus stop there, but buses were rerouted.

Investigators said Bell was safe, but she is still concerned.

“What’s going on?” she said. “Do I have to get out of here?”

She is worried about the women trapped inside the barricaded home.

“I know they are terrified,” Bell told Channel 9. “I have never been in a situation like that, but I can imagine.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

Editor’s Note: Earlier reports indicated the home was on Triple H Lane but it was later confirmed to be on Woodland Hill Trail.

