A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Feb. 14. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the city's plans for Cubberley Community Center, including the possibility of acquiring additional land at Cubberley, and get an update about the city's contract with Pets In Need, including potential capital improvements at the animal shelter. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO