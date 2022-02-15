ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Stocks gain ground, oil prices fall Tuesday

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 12:05 p.m. Fort Wayne time. About 90% of stocks within the benchmark index notched gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 421 points, or 1.2%, to 34,987, and the Nasdaq rose 2%....

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

US stocks move broadly lower as Ukraine tensions persist

Technology companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, as renewed fear that Russia would invade Ukraine put global financial markets on edge. The S&P 500 fell 2% as of 3:09 p.m. Eastern, on pace for its first loss in three days. The Dow...
STOCKS
Reuters

BoE rate hike bets lift sterling as Ukraine jitters damp risk appeal

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sterling strengthened against the euro and the dollar on Thursday, as expectations of a rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) continued to support the pound, while market was jittery about the threat of Russia invading Ukraine. Against the single currency, sterling rose 0.3%...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Business
City
Milan, IN
US News and World Report

Stocks Slide as Heightened Ukraine Tensions Weigh

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid on Thursday, and investors moved toward defensive sectors and safe havens such as bonds and gold as geopolitical tensions between Washington and Russia over Ukraine flared. After Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said there...
MARKETS
UPI News

U.S. markets fall flat as Fed affirms plans to raise interest rates 'soon'

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed flat on Wednesday as investors reacted to the latest update from the Federal Reserve and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 54.57 points, or 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11%. Meanwhile, the broad S&P 500 closed the day up 0.088%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

20-year Treasury bond heads for its biggest one-day rally since December amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

The 20-year Treasury bond headed for its biggest rally since December on Thursday amid broad-based demand for the safety of U.S. government debt. The 20-year yield fell roughly 7 basis points to 2.35% in afternoon trading, putting it on pace for its biggest one-day drop since Dec. 3, 2021, when the rate fell 9.3 basis points, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Demand for government paper was fueled by ongoing tensions between Russia and the Ukraine, which sent Treasury yields lower across the board and led to a more than 350 point drop in Dow industrials . The 20-year bond, which was re-introduced in May 2020 for the first time since 1986, currently offers a higher yield than its 30-year counterpart , which traded at 2.3%.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Dollar Falls as Investors See Fed Minutes as Less Hawkish Than Feared

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index was down on Wednesday, hitting its lowest level since Friday after minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting suggested policymakers are not set on a particular pace of interest rate hikes. According to the January meeting minutes released on Wednesday, Fed...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
CNBC

Treasury yields fall as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine crisis

U.S. Treasury yields fell Thursday, as investors monitored developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note gave up 7.7 basis points, falling to 1.968% at 10 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 7.6 basis points lower to 2.288%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Gold, oil rise on Ukraine crisis; U.S. stocks end flat

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Oil and gold rose on Wednesday after NATO and the United States said Russia was increasing its troop build-up near Ukraine, while a dovish reading of minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting helped stocks close mostly flat on Wall Street. Stronger-than-expected U.S. retail...
BUSINESS
WPXI Pittsburgh

US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after a broad rally snapped a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 1:21 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 274 points, or 0.8%, to 34,715 and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. Technology and communications...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Interest Rates#Technology Stocks#Commerce Department#Nike#Treasury#Jpmorgan Chase#The Federal Reserve#European#Cmc Markets
MarketWatch

Asian markets mixed after Fed inflation comments; oil prices fall

BEIJING — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated they are leaning toward more decisive action on inflation but set no firm targets. Oil prices, which have been volatile due to anxiety over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, fell by nearly $2 per barrel.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Stocks jump as crude oil and gold prices retreat

Global stocks jumped on Tuesday after Russia sent mixed signals about its strategy on Ukraine. The country’s defense minister announced that it will pull some of its troops from the Ukrainian border. It also noted that large-scale military training in its territory would continue. The announcement came at a time when Western countries are attempting to solve the crisis in a diplomatic way. Yesterday, Putin held a meeting with Olaf Scholz and insisted that he does not want war with Europe. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by more than 2% on Tuesday.
STOCKS
Reuters

Ukraine tensions drive Indian shares lower in volatile trading

BENGALURU, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower in volatile trading on Thursday as tensions over Ukraine outweighed the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's less-than-feared hawkish stance, reflected in the minutes of its last policy meet. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.1% at 17,304, while the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Walmart
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Wholesale prices up 9.7% from year ago

WASHINGTON – Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index – which measures inflation before it reaches...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold near 8-month high as dovish Fed minutes weigh on dollar and yields

Spot gold was flat at $1,868.09 per ounce, as of 0331 GMT, hovering near its June high of $1,879.48 hit on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,870.30. Gold prices held ground on Thursday near an eight-month high touched earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields dipped after Federal Reserve minutes showed a less hawkish-than-feared stance.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Wall Street opens lower as investors focus on Federal Reserve and Ukraine

Stocks are off to a weak start Thursday as investors try to interpret Federal Reserve notes while keeping an eye on corporate earnings and the Russia-Ukraine standoff. The benchmark S&P 500 index fell about 1% in morning trading and the same for the Dow, which was off by around 370 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite shed nearly 1.5%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy