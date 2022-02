Amorphis is one of those bands that marches to the beat of their own drum. They are a major-league act that has elegantly evolved over the years and is known for their ever-developing style. They are beloved because they master innovation while remaining tried and true to their uncommon sound. For over three decades, this six-piece has accomplished the reputation of being one of the main contributors to establishing the Scandinavian Melodic Death Metal genre. Looking through their delightfully diverse discography, it’s a small wonder as to why they have gained such acclaim.

