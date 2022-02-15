ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our 15 Best BBQ Chicken Recipes of All Time

By Corey Williams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at Allrecipes, we know a thing or two about BBQ chicken. Our community members have submitted hundreds of...

30Seconds

Amish Ground Beef Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
30Seconds

Best French Onion Soup Recipe: A Chef's Favorite Easy French Onion Soup Recipe

If you're anything like me – you’re always short on time, but long on flavor. Then this French onion soup recipe is perfect for you. This easy French onion soup recipe is so rich and delicious, you'll never believe how simple it is to make. It's one of my family's favorite meals for lunch or dinner, and I hope it will become one of your family faves, too!
northwestgeorgianews.com

Weekday recipes that use ground beef

Recently, someone asked me, “What else can I make with ground beef this week besides spaghetti sauce, taco meat, or hamburgers?” Using cooked ground beef works perfectly in a vast number of recipes and lends itself to a wide variety of cuisines, from Italian and Mexican to Greek and German foods. Like many families, we get tired of the “same old, same old” every week, but it is also nice to have a few recipes that are tried and true and can satisfy the pickiest of family members. I have met very few people who actually like Hamburger Helper, so instead of using a box of the “meal helper” or relying on any of your standard dishes this week, try one of these ground beef recipes. A change of pace is just what you need.
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ Simple & ‘Crowd-Pleasing’ Game-Day Snack Will Be a Hit At Any Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Super Bowl is right around the corner and with it comes some wildly fun parties. With any fun party, you need some mouth-watering appetizers to please the crowd. And of course, Giada De Laurentiis comes to save the day with this crowd-pleasing and simple dip recipe. On Feb 4, De Laurentiis posted a photo of some mouth-watering chips and dip with the caption, “The ultimate game-day snack: @Giadadelaurentiis’ bacon onion dip. Trust us, this one will be on repeat after...
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
Parade

Best Egg Salad Recipe

A great, traditional egg salad should only have a few ingredients. Chopped eggs in a mayonnaise based dressing with salt and pepper. From there the variations are endless to making it something all your own. This classic version is as simple as it gets, but oh so tasty!. How To...
Mashed

Easy Creamed Chipped Beef On Toast Recipe

If you're looking for the perfect comfort food, look no further than this creamed chipped beef on toast recipe. Though it may seem like an unusual dish at first glance, there's nothing unusual about salty beef smothered in thick, creamy gravy that's served on crispy toast. Once a depression-era meal, creamed chipped beef on toast is indeed a masterclass in simple, savory food. And, it's never been easier to make thanks to this recipe from Erin Johnson.
Allrecipes.com

13 Tips From Southern Cooks to Make Perfect Chocolate Cakes

If you grew up in the South, then you know every Southern cook has their own chocolate cake recipe that they always claim is the best. And we completely agree! Each cake has its own special trick or ingredient that makes it just as unique as the baker who prepared it. So we asked real Southern bakers, from home cooks to restaurant owners, what their favorite hacks are for creating the very best chocolate cakes. Read on to see their top 13 tips.
The Daily South

Why Southerners Love the Simplicity of Classic Salmon Patties

Salmon patties (aka salmon cakes or croquettes) are one of the quickest and easiest things we can whip up from pantry staples. Simple and straightforward without being boring, salmon patties require minimal prep and can be on the table in minutes. The sizzling golden brown cakes are crisp on the outside and tender on the inside when served hot from the skillet, but they're not half bad at room temperature, and can hit the spot when pulled straight from the fridge for a quick high-protein nosh. Some of us grew up eating salmon patties for school-night suppers or weekend breakfasts with biscuits or grits, and still consider them top-notch comfort food.
Distractify

Did 'The Woman in the House' Make You Crave Chicken Casserole? We Found Some of the Best Recipes

Whether you think it looks gross or delicious, viewers watching Netflix's satirical thriller series The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are unable to avoid seeing Kristen Bell's Anna make a blasphemous amount of chicken casseroles. And every time she inevitably drops and breaks her casserole dish — the hearty meal flying everywhere — she has an identical backup dish to replace it.
