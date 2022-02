LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tens of thousands of people descended on downtown Los Angeles as the Rams held their Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday. Cooper Kupp holds up the Lombardi trophy as during the Rams victory parade on Feb. 16, 2022. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The 1.1-mile parade, the first in L.A. since the Lakers 2010 title, started at the Shrine Auditorium in downtown L.A., where the Rams players, many smoking victory cigars, boarded four double-decker buses bound for L.A. Memorial Coliseum. PHOTO GALLERY: Rams Super Bowl Parade The parade wound its way down Jefferson Boulevard to Figueroa Street, and down Exposition...

