‘BioShock’ Movie Adaptation Being Developed at Netflix
2 days ago
A film adaptation of the popular video game series BioShock is in the works, this time at Netflix. As reported by Deadline, the streaming giant will partner with Take-Two Interactive, the game’s parent company. No writer or filmmaker for BioShock has been confirmed; Vertigo Entertainment and Take-Two are...
“WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.”
This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes.
“Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books.
Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
Here is everything known right now about the Uncharted movie streaming release date. The cinematic adaptation of Sony’s popular action-adventure series is out on February 18 in the US and countries such as the UK now, but a lot of fans who don’t want to go to a theater want to know when the Uncharted movie is streaming, and where. Will the Uncharted movie be on HBO Max or Disney Plus? How about Netflix or Amazon Prime?
There was once a time when cartoons were geared exclusively towards children, but thankfully, those days are long gone. The animation genre has exploded over the past two decades, expanding into the realm of adult comedy and drama. As it turns out, Netflix has a lot to offer when it comes to adult cartoons, from ground-breaking anime series to laugh-out-loud comedies backed by A-list voice talent.
In space, no one can hear you scream. In cavernous, half-empty IMAX theaters, however, you can definitely hear other people laughing at the unintentional comedy of a truly bad movie set in space, which is as close as we can get to saying that you may want to see Moonfall with an audience, should you feel compelled to see this at all. Covid has robbed filmgoers of so many different pleasures, including the opportunity to collectively gaze in wonder when a truly awful, incoherent mess presents itself for our pleasure, and in such oversized portions. Recommending that someone actually subject...
(00:00)- Intro & What I May Do For D-Cog In The Future. (04:04)- Chip And Dale: Rescue Rangers Trailer Reaction. (10:24)- TMNT Villains Getting Spinoffs & Why That’s A Terrible Idea. (18:04)- Netflix Doing A BioShock Movie, But We Wish It Were A Series. (24:07)- Star Wars: The Old...
Wes Ball Will Direct Paramount’s Harbinger Movie. There hasn’t been much word on any Valiant Comics adaptations since Sony’s Bloodshot movie arrived in 2020. But it looks like Paramount still intends to bring Harbinger to the big screen. Deadline is reporting that the studio has hired Wes Ball to direct the film.
In brief: After the success of the first live-action Sonic movie, Paramount decided to produce a sequel featuring Knuckles the Echidna and the friendly fox Tails. However, it seems Paramount isn't stopping there, as it has recently announced that a TV series and a third movie are already in the works.
We now know where (and when) Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available to stream for the first time. Unfortunately for those worldwide, the first reported confirmation for No Way Home’s streaming plans is localized to the US. As per Deadline, No Way Home will be available to stream...
The poster for "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Netflix has taken some pretty big swings and invested in a pretty wide variety of genres and subcultures. Still, the streaming service recently released content in a fairly new and ultimately consequential dimension: self-satire. Last week brought the release of “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” (2022), a television series farce commenting on trends in modern film. The show mocks the deeply oversaturated market for psychological thrillers surrounding white women in the suburbs who drink wine and solve crimes. The genre attempts to subvert convention: How could such twisted, heinous crimes happen in such pristine, wealthy suburbs? Though the show may be entirely too long and often disengaging, its existence in and of itself asks the broader question of origin: How did this happen? A market has to be so deeply full, so noticeably overplayed, that a big corporation like Netflix is able to mock its own role within it. In discussing more deeply the market play-by-play of this genre, one may more deeply understand the process of filmmaking and the economic feedback loops fueling it.
With winter storms still sweeping through the land, it might be nice to stay in and watch some movies on your streamer of choice. While Netflix is increasingly interested in its own original films, they are still committed to bringing you plenty of classic catalogue titles, including a whole bunch in February. It was hard to pick our favorites, but we tried anyway.
On Feb. 15, 2022, ViacomCBS — now dubbed Paramount — had a field day during its investor day presentation. The mass media and entertainment empire unveiled a slew of upcoming projects, including Teen Wolf: The Movie and Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies. While those are exciting titles, the one we're over the moon about is Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
It’s been a busy week for The Lord of the Rings fans. After the trailer for the highly-anticipated Amazon Prime series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, dropped, we now know the official release date for the original LoTR anime film. Titled The War of the...
Superheroes might be all the rage these days, but "The Boys" remains one of the few examples that actually involves superheroes showing all their pent-up rage. The original live-action Amazon series, led by Jack Quaid (most recently in the news for joining Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer") and Karl Urban, burst onto the scene in July of 2019 and never looked back. Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's gory and irreverent comic series of the same name, "The Boys" put a truly gruesome spin on the damaged psyches and power complexes that super-powered individuals would inevitably deal with in a world similar to our own.
