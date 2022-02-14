CEO at Heal the Bay

Registration is open for the REEF Ocean Explorers Field Survey Trip to Costa Rica! Program dates are July 23-30, 2022. This trip is open to individuals aged 18-25. This service learning and conservation-focused trip includes eco-adventures like snorkeling or scuba diving, tours and nature walks through vibrant tropical rainforest and waterfalls, and a wildlife-watching boat trip. Participants will take part in citizen science and conservation activities, such as conducting REEF fish biodiversity surveys and enjoying land tours to learn about tropical ecosystems. The program also features opportunities to participate in exciting Costa Rican explorations, such as learning from famous pottery artisans, zip lining, and exploring volcanic hot springs.

