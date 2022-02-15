ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Simons Scores 31, Portland Beats Giannis-less Bucks 122-107

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 31 points and the Portland Trail Blazers capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to...

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Mike Budenholzer
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr On Michael Jordan 3-Pointers In Today's NBA: "I Have No Doubt He Would Have Shot One Million 3-Pointers In Practice And Become A Better 3-Point Shooter And A More High Volume 3-Point Shooter."

Michael Jordan's competitiveness is unmatched. He tried to be the best at everything he did, sometimes succeeding, sometimes struggling. But he never regretted not trying. That's how he became a 6x NBA championship and one of the most honored players in league history. He always tried to outdo rivals and...
NBA
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
Yardbarker

76ers Joel Embiid weighs in on MVP chatter: My 'play speaks for itself'

There was no way Joel Embiid was going to make it through All-Star weekend without being asked about chatter he is an early and heavy favorite to win league MVP. The 76ers center addressed the topic during his media availability on Saturday, saying his biggest concern is that his team wins and that his own play "speaks for itself."
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
1460 ESPN Yakima

Gonzaga Beats Pepperdine 86-66 in First Game Back at No. 1

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 19 points, Chet Holmgren had 18 points and 17 rebounds and Andrew Nembhard added a career-high 14 assists to lead top-ranked Gonzaga to an 86-66 win at Pepperdine. Gonzaga never trailed and has won 15 consecutive games since its last lost against Alabama in December. The Bulldogs have also won 32 straight against WCC opponents, the longest conference winning streak in the country. Houston Mallette scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half for the Waves, who trimmed a 21-point deficit to eight in the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Juzang, Clark Lead No. 13 UCLA Past Washington State 76-56

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored 19 points, Jaylen Clark had a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 13 UCLA rolled to a 76-56 victory over Washington State. Juzang picked up two fouls in the first four minutes and sat the rest of the first half. He had 16 points in the second half. Clark got his second start of the season after Tyger Campbell was benched due to a violation of team rules. Tyrell Roberts led Washington State with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Noah Williams and Andrej Jakimovski scored 11 apiece.
LOS ANGELES, CA
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
328
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy