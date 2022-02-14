ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine Science Internships – Alabama Center of Excellence at Dauphin Island Sea Lab (Feb. 25)

 2 days ago

Please see internship announcement here: https://www.disl.edu/about/employment/marine-science-internship-alabama-center-of-excellence. Marine Science Internship – Alabama Center of Excellence. The Alabama Center of Excellence (ALCoE) has two internship positions available to help conduct ecosystem-based monitoring along the Northern Gulf of Mexico under Drs. John Valentine and Ken Heck. Brief Description: Interns will assist...

News 12

Get face-to-face with sea life at The Marine Education Center in Mamaroneck

Get face-to-face with eel, fish, shrimp and so much more on this Road Trip: Close to home at The Marine Education Center in Mamaroneck!. The water that makes up the Sound is a mix of fresh and saltwater, which means lots of different creatures call it home. ""The Marine Education Center is an educational center all based on the Long Island Sound ecosystem…as you walk around the center, you'll see just a few of the species that live here," says Kyle Troy, Marine Education Center Director.
MAMARONECK, NY
umaine.edu

Darling Marine Center

Darling Marine Center Recruiting Student Researchers: Local Students Encouraged to Apply. University of Maine’s Darling Marine Center is recruiting student researchers to contribute to a diversity of marine and environmental research projects this summer. The DMC hosts 25 to 30 undergraduate researchers on the Walpole campus each summer. Student...
ORONO, ME
The Mendocino Voice

Noyo Center for Marine Science to expand to new Noyo Harbor facility

MENDOCINO Co., 2/15/22 — The Noyo Center for Marine Science will be expanding to a third facility thanks to the purchase of a waterfront building in Noyo Harbor, the former location of Carine’s Fish Grotto at 32430 N. Harbor Drive in Fort Bragg. The purchase was facilitated by...
FORT BRAGG, CA
earth.com

More than 45,000 marine species are endangered by human impacts

Human activities are putting an enormous amount of strain on marine ecosystems. The major stressors like pollution, climate change, and overfishing are only getting worse, along with the negative impacts to marine species. An international team of experts has now developed a framework for identifying the most vulnerable marine species....
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees. In a warmer future, ocean carbon sinks could help stabilise our planet

We think of trees and soil as carbon sinks, but the world’s oceans hold far larger carbon stocks and are more effective at storing carbon permanently. In new research published today, we investigate the long-term rate of permanent carbon removal by seashells of plankton in the ocean near New Zealand. We show that seashells have drawn down about the same amount of carbon as regional emissions of carbon dioxide, and this process was even higher during ancient periods of climate warming. Humans are taking carbon out of the ground by burning fossil fuels deposited millions of years ago and putting...
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

The deep seafloor is filled with entire branches of life yet to be discovered

The deep-ocean floor is teeming with undiscovered life-forms that help to regulate Earth's climate, a new study finds. Researchers sequenced DNA from deep-sea sediments around the world and found that there is at least three times more life on the seafloor than there is higher up in the ocean. What's more, nearly two-thirds of that life has not been formally identified yet.
SCIENCE
oceanleadership.org

Summer 2022 Costa Rica Service Learning and Conservation Trip with REEF

Registration is open for the REEF Ocean Explorers Field Survey Trip to Costa Rica! Program dates are July 23-30, 2022. This trip is open to individuals aged 18-25. This service learning and conservation-focused trip includes eco-adventures like snorkeling or scuba diving, tours and nature walks through vibrant tropical rainforest and waterfalls, and a wildlife-watching boat trip. Participants will take part in citizen science and conservation activities, such as conducting REEF fish biodiversity surveys and enjoying land tours to learn about tropical ecosystems. The program also features opportunities to participate in exciting Costa Rican explorations, such as learning from famous pottery artisans, zip lining, and exploring volcanic hot springs.
TRAVEL
Newswise

Science Snapshots from Berkeley Lab

Newswise — Helping Puerto Rico Achieve 100% Renewable Energy by 2050. Berkeley Lab joins in broad federal effort to develop pathways for island’s clean energy future. Researchers at Berkeley Lab are working with five other Department of Energy national labs to develop a roadmap for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico to meet its 100% renewable energy mandate. A new Memorandum of Understanding, signed earlier this month between the Commonwealth and the federal government, kickstarts this “PR100 Study,” a two-year project funded by FEMA to conduct a comprehensive analysis of pathways for Puerto Rico to meet its clean energy goals, with an emphasis on power system reliability, resilience, and generation planning.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenMatters

Constant Marine Heat Waves Are Triggering “Squid Blooms” Along the West Coast

Heat waves affect marine life differently — long periods of almost-boiling water temperatures killed off mollusks and other marine animals in Canada during summer 2021, unlike algae, which thrives in hot water. Similarly, a recent report published by the American Fisheries Society last month, titled Evidence of Temperature-Driven Shifts in Market Squid Doryteuthis opalescens Densities and Distribution in the California Current Ecosystem, shows marine heat waves trigger squid blooms.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

How Climate Change Is Destroying Arctic Coasts – Future Land Loss Calculated for the First Time

Erosion is destroying the coasts of the Arctic. The warming of the soil, leading to ruptures and slumping, can endanger important infrastructures and threaten the safety of local populations. In addition, these processes release carbon stored in soils into the ocean, which could alter the role of the Arctic Ocean as an important storehouse of carbon and greenhouse gases. They could also contribute to increase climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
ecomagazine.com

Scientists Uncover ‘Missing’ Plastics Deep in the Ocean

Study First to Unveil Prevalence of Plastics in the Entire Water Column within the Southern Atlantic Ocean. About 51 trillion microplastics are floating in the surface waters of oceans around the world. Originating from various types of plastics, these tiny fragments (less than 5 millimeters in length) pollute natural ecosystems. Hundreds of studies have surveyed plastic debris on the surface or near surface of the ocean. However, these studies only “scratch the surface,” and do not provide a complete inventory of what’s lurking beneath.
SCIENCE
Futurity

Birds with bigger brains may handle climate change better

Brainy birds may fare better under climate change, according to a new study. Many North American migratory birds are shrinking in size as temperatures have warmed over the past 40 years. But those with very big brains, relative to their body size, did not shrink as much as smaller-brained birds, the researchers report.
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

Florida’s Bonefish Are Riddled With Human Drugs

This post was originally published by Hakai. A slender forked tail suddenly pokes through the surface of the shallow waters around Biscayne Bay, Florida, some 150 feet in front of where our small skiff is floating. The tail belongs to a bonefish, a skittish and elegant species with an elongated body roughly the length of an adult male’s forearm and so called because of its numerous little bones. The fish is busily using its slim snout to dig in the sediment and seagrass for crabs, shrimp, and other good things to eat. As it does so, the tip of its tail pops up, and Nicholas Castillo, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University, calls excitedly, “It’s tailing.”
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

The Lord God bird and dozens of other species declared extinct in 2021

This article originally appeared on The Revelator. On Sept. 29, 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced its intention to remove 23 long-unseen species from the protection of the Endangered Species Act — because they've probably gone extinct, and you can't keep protecting what's already gone. Among the...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Scientists Record Largest Rogue Wave Ever on Record in North Pacific

Outsiders have seen scores of natural disasters and devastation striking regions internationally this last year. Now, scientists have added another record monster to that list, recording the largest rogue wave ever in the North Pacific Ocean. According to Science Alert, the massive wave took place in November of 2020, equivalent...
SCIENCE

