Marine Science Internships – Alabama Center of Excellence at Dauphin Island Sea Lab (Feb. 25)
Please see internship announcement here: https://www.disl.edu/about/employment/marine-science-internship-alabama-center-of-excellence. Marine Science Internship – Alabama Center of Excellence. The Alabama Center of Excellence (ALCoE) has two internship positions available to help conduct ecosystem-based monitoring along the Northern Gulf of Mexico under Drs. John Valentine and Ken Heck. Brief Description: Interns will assist...oceanleadership.org
