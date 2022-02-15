Flora Growth Furthering Global Foothold In Plant-Based Wellness

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth FLGC, a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has named Vessel founder and CEO James Chose as its new chief strategy officer. Choe brings impressive experience to his new role, with exposure to almost every major industry and a consulting business that has worked with more than 100 brands to launch more than 400 products. In particular, his time spent consulting for leading brands, cannabis producers and Fortune 500 companies has prepared Choe to serve as chief strategy office, where he will work on developing three core pillars: people, design, and community. Choe is focused on making Flora the most thoughtful organization in the industry as the company builds a unique value proposition, protects its people-first organization, is relentless in its pursuit of designing better experiences and develops a culture of operational excellence. Choe came to Flora Growth via the company’s 2021 acquisition of Vessel, an industry leader in premium cannabis consumption technology and accessories. Vessel provides a foothold for Flora in the North American market. In addition, Flora Growth announced that on Feb. 11, 2022; at 1 p.m. EST, CEO Luis Merchan will lead a webinar. The webinar will look at opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the CBD industry in North America, Latin America and the European Union. “We are excited not only to have added an incredible company like Vessel to our brand portfolio but to be welcoming such a skilled entrepreneur as James Choe to our executive team,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan in the press release. “James brings an unparalleled passion to the organization. He has always been a people-first leader and his ability to craft a company culture and strategy built in service of the team has already started to create tangible results. We look forward to him growing his contributions.”

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO