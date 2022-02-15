ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Flora Growth Furthering Global Foothold In Plant-Based Wellness

 2 days ago
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is expanding its cannabis-derived brand presence in Latin American countries. Its Mind Naturals skincare brand, built with premium CBD and other high-quality ingredients, will be distributing a...

Flora Growth, Artos Enter Agreement To Expand Cannabis Products For Israeli Market

Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has announced its entry into an agreement with Artos Ltd. to sell approximately 3,600 kg of dried high-THC cannabis flower to Israel from its Cosechemos cultivation facility. Through the agreement, Flora seeks to establish a partnership with the Artos team to expand their offering of cannabis products for the Israeli market to also include oils and, when regulations permit, finished THC and CBD consumer products. The export of the high-THC product is pending the dried-flower checklist from the Colombian government from the 2021 cannabis law update. “As Cosechemos continues to reach full-scale commercial production, our team remains focused on increasing our presence in international cannabis markets through distribution agreements that will serve as a gateway into the markets,” said Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth. “With Artos’ extensive distribution network, this agreement will ensure that safe, high-quality cannabis products are provided to the Israeli cannabis market and offer a valuable source of health and wellness products to the country.”
Flora Growth (FLGC) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Flora Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: FLGC) increased by 14.04% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Flora Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: FLGC) increased by 14.04% today. Investors are responding positively to Flora Growth announcing that the company has signed an agreement with Artos Ltd. to sell approximately 3,600 kg of dried high-THC cannabis flower to Israel from its Cosechemos cultivation facility.
Plant-based products help Nestlé with key growth as company commits to ‘business as a force for good’

The announcement was made in a press conference webcast by Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider, as the company reported strong annual growth in 2021, in its full-year results. Although its profit margins were hit by cost inflation, Nestlé witnessed continued retail growth and a recovery in out-of-home and said organic growth reached 7.5%, with internal volume growth of 5.5% and pricing of 2%.
Flora Growth signs agreement with Artos to sell high-THC cannabis glower to Israel

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) trades 9.6% higher premarket after it signed an agreement with Artos to sell ~3.6K kg of dried high-THC cannabis flower to Israel from its Cosechemos cultivation facility. "With Artos' extensive distribution network, this agreement will ensure that safe, high-quality cannabis products are provided to the Israeli cannabis...
Singaporean Plant-Based Meat Expansions

'Next Gen Foods,' the Singaporean plant-based meat startup famous for its 'TiNDLE' plant-based chicken, has raised $100 million to expand both its offering of products and its market availability. TiNDLE launched in 2020, and since then has become an international sensation available in countries across Europe and Asia. Now, Next Gen Foods will use this funding to launch a full distribution chain across 50 U.S states.
Flora Growth To Host CBD And The Global Market Webinar

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products, has announced that it will hold a webinar today, Feb.11, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The CBD and the Global Market webinar will be the first of the company’s “State of Play” series. During the webinar, Flora CEO Luis Merchan will explore the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the CBD industry in North America, Latin America and the EU. Interested parties should visit https://cnw.fm/tSRGL and, upon registration, can submit questions in advance of the event.
8 Stocks To Play The Plant-Based Food Trend

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Plant-based products are fast becoming a popular alternative to regular meat and dairy products, with companies such as Tyson Foods TSN and Kellogg K entering the space. Restaurants and grocery stores are adopting the products, responding to the emerging trends of vegan diets.
Flora Growth Announces New Chief Strategy Officer

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth FLGC, a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has named Vessel founder and CEO James Chose as its new chief strategy officer. Choe brings impressive experience to his new role, with exposure to almost every major industry and a consulting business that has worked with more than 100 brands to launch more than 400 products. In particular, his time spent consulting for leading brands, cannabis producers and Fortune 500 companies has prepared Choe to serve as chief strategy office, where he will work on developing three core pillars: people, design, and community. Choe is focused on making Flora the most thoughtful organization in the industry as the company builds a unique value proposition, protects its people-first organization, is relentless in its pursuit of designing better experiences and develops a culture of operational excellence. Choe came to Flora Growth via the company’s 2021 acquisition of Vessel, an industry leader in premium cannabis consumption technology and accessories. Vessel provides a foothold for Flora in the North American market. In addition, Flora Growth announced that on Feb. 11, 2022; at 1 p.m. EST, CEO Luis Merchan will lead a webinar. The webinar will look at opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the CBD industry in North America, Latin America and the European Union. “We are excited not only to have added an incredible company like Vessel to our brand portfolio but to be welcoming such a skilled entrepreneur as James Choe to our executive team,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan in the press release. “James brings an unparalleled passion to the organization. He has always been a people-first leader and his ability to craft a company culture and strategy built in service of the team has already started to create tangible results. We look forward to him growing his contributions.”
Flora Growth Closes January's Series Of Hires

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Joël Reyes’ appointment marks the third appointment in the first month of the 2022 calendar year. Mr. Reyes will be responsible for implementing operational excellence across the entire...
Co-Branded Plant-Based Offerings

PepsiCo and Beyond Meat recently joined forces to launch 'The PLANeT Partnership,' a new plant-based venture offering vegan snack and beverage products. Through this joint venture, Beyond Meat's leading technology and PepsiCo's world-class marketing and commercial capabilities will be used to create and scale new snack and beverage options. The...
Plant-Based Printed Meatballs

With a tech recruitment drive in Europe, IKEA is attempting to capture the interests of sustainably minded potential employees using plant-based 3D-printed meatballs. IKEA is known for its meatballs and for some time now, it has also been offering plant-based alternatives that have significantly lower carbon footprints than traditional meatballs. In a new campaign video directed at sustainable tech hires, IKEA invites cyber guardians and aspiring architects alike to meet for a job interview over 3D-printed meatballs.
Nestle to acquire plant-based nutrition company Orgain

VEVEY, SWITZERLAND – Nestle Health Science, a business unit of Nestle SA, is acquiring a majority stake in Orgain, Irvine, Calif., a plant-based nutrition company that manufactures and markets powders, ready-to-drink beverages and nutrition bars. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Andrew Abraham, Phd, founder of Orgain, and...
Plant-Based False Lashes

Velour's Plant Fibre Lashes are natural-looking false lashes that add length, volume and wispiness with hemp-derived fibers. The 100% vegan and cruelty-free lashes are reusable up to 20 times and they represent a brand-new option from the brand known for its vegan mink and magnetic lashes. The plant-powered false lashes...
Global Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market 2022 Regional Production Volume, Business Operation Data Analysis, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2031

The Market.us research report, titled Global Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market 2022, presents crucial information and statistical data about the Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market with respect to the world. This report provides an overall analytical study of the Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market, taking growth drivers, restraints, and future prospects into account. Prevailing trends and opportunities are also analyzed in this study.
