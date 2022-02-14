ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer 2022 Costa Rica Service Learning and Conservation Trip with REEF

oceanleadership.org
 2 days ago

Registration is open for the REEF Ocean Explorers Field Survey Trip to Costa Rica! Program dates are July 23-30, 2022. This trip is open to individuals aged 18-25. This service learning and conservation-focused trip includes eco-adventures like snorkeling or scuba diving, tours and nature walks through vibrant tropical rainforest and waterfalls,...

oceanleadership.org

