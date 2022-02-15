ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Elvis' Teaser Reveals Full Trailer Coming Thursday from Director Baz Luhrmann

By John Lutz
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans can look forward to Elvis, a biopic on legendary musician Elvis Presley from Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby), becoming one of the most hotly-anticipated films of the summer. The director has released a glimpse of the film via Twitter ahead of the full trailer, which will arrive on...

collider.com

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Teaser Trailer for Upcoming ‘Elvis’ Movie

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann shared a new teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic Elvis, which stars Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker. "Just gotta be making the most of this thing while I can," we hear in the 15-second clip, which Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) tweeted Monday. "This could all be over in a flash." The video, available to view below, precedes a full trailer out Thursday.
MOVIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kristen Stewart Admits To Nicole Kidman That She Knows Every Word From ‘Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’

Soul sisters indeed! Kristen Stewart admitted to Nicole Kidman she knows every word to Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’ in a new interview between the two. Kristen Stewart, 30, may be earning raves for starring as Princess Diana in the acclaimed film Spencer, but she has “Lady Marmalade” on her mind. Kristen revealed to Moulin Rouge star Nicole Kidman, 54, that she knows every lyric to the film’s classic love song “Elephant Love Medley,” in a new interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors presented by Amazon Studios. Stewart described being “so obsessed” with the film she first saw in theaters with her mom, telling Nicole: “That was such a beautiful movie.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Why Brad Pitt and George Clooney Accepted a Lower Salary for Upcoming Movie

An upcoming film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt triggered an intense bidding war that was ultimately won out by Apple Studios. But before the Ocean's Eleven stars agreed to sign on, they volunteered to take a lower salary under one condition. Clooney opened up about the caveat in an...
MOVIES
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Insanity Is Subjective’: Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal Dive Deep Into Losing Themselves in Roles

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. Lady Gaga hasn’t added “movie critic” to her résumé yet — but she can’t help raving about Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest film, “The Guilty.” When she sees Gyllenhaal at our photo shoot for Actors on Actors, her praise is as effusive and passionate as fans who’ve watched her recent red-carpet run-ins might expect. “It was phenomenal,” Gaga says about Gyllenhaal’s 2021 Netflix film. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.” Gyllenhaal plays a...
MOVIES
/Film

The One Horror Movie That Actually Scares Quentin Tarantino

What scares the guy who wrote the notorious severed ear sequence in "Reservoir Dogs?" Last fall, director Quentin Tarantino stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a chat about the novelization of his 2019 movie "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood." During the interview, Colbert asks about his favorite adaptations and brings up "Who Goes There?" The 1938 short story written by John W. Campbell Jr centers on a group of researchers at an Antarctic outpost trapped with an unearthly, shape-shifting monster who can imitate any organic thing it consumes. The tale would later get an Atomic Age translation to the big screen with 1951's "The Thing from Another World," directed by Christian Nyby. In 1982, "Halloween" director John Carpenter revisited Campbell's story with "The Thing." Frequent Tarantino collaborator Kurt Russell leads an all-male ensemble cast in the once critically panned sci-fi thriller. "The Thing," however, has since gained new life and is now regarded as one of the scariest, most beloved, and influential movies ever, leaving its creative mark on directors ranging from Guillermo Del Toro to J.J. Abrams to the "Jackie Brown" creator himself. Both adaptations are appreciated, but it's the latter film that the pair gush over. Tarantino has especially high praise for the film's claustrophobic atmosphere and Rob Bottin's groundbreaking practical effects ("Some of the greatest special effects ever put on a movie theater screen," Tarantino states).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Moulin Rouge#Bohemian Rhapsody#Rocketman
Variety

Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick 4,’ ‘Moonfall,’ ‘Dog’ Part of Amazon Prime Video, Leonine Licensing Deal

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video and Germany’s Leonine Studios are expanding their existing partnership with a multi-year license agreement. Under the deal, Prime Video gets exclusive second window SVOD-rights for a six-month period to upcoming theatrical feature films and home entertainment titles from Leonine’s slate and also includes non-exclusive SVOD rights to titles from Leonine’s content library. Titles include Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick 4” and its spin-off “Ballerina,” starring Ana de Armas; Channing Tatum’s directorial debut “Dog”; Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall,” starring Halle Berry; Nicolas Cage action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”; Guillaume Canet’s “Asterix & Obelix:...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley Was ‘Ashamed’ Of Some Of His Movies

Remembering Elvis Presley as one of the most enduring pop-culture icons of all time, it can be easy to think all of his songs and movies were hits with everyone, including himself. In reality, though, Presley would admit to feeling “extremely unhappy” with his film career. Upon Presley’s...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, January 25

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Royal Treatment, Munich — The Edge of War, and Annabelle: Creation. If you want to make a choice about what to watch on Netflix, the Daily Top 10 Movies list is a great place to start. The movies may not always be great, but people are watching and talking about them. The list for Tuesday, Jan. 25 is topped by the romance film The Royal Treatment, in which former Disney Channel star Laura Marano plays a New Yawker who falls in love with a prince, played by Aladdin's Mena Massoud. No. 2 is the gripping historical drama Munich — The Edge of War, which is about spies in the lead-up to World War II. No. 3 is the hair-raising horror flick Annabelle: Creation. The No. 4 and No. 5 spots belong to true crime-inspired thriller Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman and star-studded satire Don't Look Up.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Major Tom Selleck Western Hits HBO Max

There are more ways to see Tom Selleck and his mustache than just waiting to turn on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Fridays. Some of the Blue Bloods star's other movies and shows are available on streaming platforms. At the start of this year, one of his best-known Westerns, Quigley Down Under, became available on HBO Max.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
WWD

7 New Movies to Stream in February 2022

Click here to read the full article. Movie lovers are getting a range of new content to stream this month. In February, streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and others are introducing new films across genres like romance, sci-fi, drama and horror. Netflix has perhaps one of the most anticipated projects this month, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” which takes place nearly 50 years after the original movie and again centers on serial killer Leatherface as he terrorizes a new group of people in the town of Harlow, Texas.More from WWDPhotos of Janet Jackson's StylePhotos from HBO's 'The Gilded Age''Euphoria'...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES

