If you've been drinking Arnold Palmer all this time, swapping the iced tea for a cold brew may not seem all that outrageous. And, you wouldn't be alone either. Over the years, many have vouched for the iced coffee and lemonade combination. Slate calls it the "perfect way to enjoy coffee in the middle of a summer afternoon," and Epicurious suggests that it is a refreshing combination for people who like both coffee and lemonade. Eater also finds that coffee lemonades have been around in places like Brooklyn for quite some time now and that a drink called kofyeh slimonem with coffee and lemon has long been a part of Russian culture. Reddit, however, is not so convinced.

