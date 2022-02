There is a fair bit of serendipity that comes in making a hole-in-one, as Sam Ryder learned first-hand on Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open. Holing a 54-degree wedge from 124 yards for a professional golfer is doable, but to do it in the coliseum-like setting of the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale, the first player to accomplish the feat since Francesco Molinari in 2015, is a combination of talent and good fortune that will make Ryder's first ace in PGA Tour competition forever memorable.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO