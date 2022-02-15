Homeownership Drifts Further Out of Reach as Mortgage Rates Climb

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For months, sundry forecasters have been predicting a sharp slowdown in the rapid pace of home price appreciation. Indeed, it seems logical that following the recent gigantic run-up, year-over-year gains should “revert to the mean,” falling to mid–single digits or even lower. That has certainly been the pattern historically: Superhigh prices lure existing homeowners to plant “for sale” signs, and builders get active, filling their subdivisions with new ranches and colonials. While supply expands, demand cools because the big jump in prices and the rise in monthly payments means that fewer people in each income tier can afford to buy. High prices set in motion the process that tames the rampage.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO