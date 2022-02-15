ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Homeownership Drifts Further Out of Reach as Mortgage Rates Climb

By Leslie Cook
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe race toward homeownership is getting more challenging. For many Americans, low inventory, high prices and — most recently — rising mortgage rates are putting a home purchase out of financial reach. Price growth has been an issue over the last two years. Sale prices have increased...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crain's Cleveland Business

Opinion: Higher mortgage rates worsen housing market dysfunction

The surge in mortgage rates we've seen this year is making an already dysfunctional housing market even more uncertain. Higher lending costs will make housing less affordable, which should cool demand and at least slow price increases. But the more significant impact in a market struggling with historically-low levels of inventory is what it means for supply. Unfortunately, at a time when we could use more of it, we'll likely get less.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Home prices will continue to boom—rising 12% in 2022, says the housing expert who tracks ‘rate lock’ data

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For months, sundry forecasters have been predicting a sharp slowdown in the rapid pace of home price appreciation. Indeed, it seems logical that following the recent gigantic run-up, year-over-year gains should “revert to the mean,” falling to mid–single digits or even lower. That has certainly been the pattern historically: Superhigh prices lure existing homeowners to plant “for sale” signs, and builders get active, filling their subdivisions with new ranches and colonials. While supply expands, demand cools because the big jump in prices and the rise in monthly payments means that fewer people in each income tier can afford to buy. High prices set in motion the process that tames the rampage.
REAL ESTATE
urbanturf.com

Approaching 4%: Mortgage Rates Reach Highest Level in Over Two Years

Long-term mortgage rates are approaching 4% for the first time in years. Freddie Mac reported 3.92 percent with an average 0.8 point on Thursday, up 13 basis points compared to last week. It is the highest that rates have been since May 2019, when rates were last above the 4% mark.
BUSINESS
Time

Mortgage Rates Are Back Above 4% for the First Time Since 2019. Experts Say That May Not Be a Problem for Homebuyers

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 4.03% this week, topping 4% for the first time since July 2019 after several weeks of steady rises. That dramatic increase in mortgage rates shouldn’t weigh too heavily on homebuyers, who are also contending with rising home prices, says Ralph McLaughlin, chief economist at Kukun, a property data and analytics firm.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Mortgage Rates Remain Over 4%

It's Thursday and thus time once again for the weekly installment of Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. For the 2nd time this year, Freddie's 30yr fixed survey rate rose by 0.23%. If we disregard the extreme market volatility in March 2020, we'd have to go all the way back to late 2016 to see rates rise this much in a single week. If we look at the 7 weeks since the most recent rate spike began in earnest, we'd have to go all the way back to 2013's taper tantrum to see a bigger move.
REAL ESTATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mortgage rates jump to nearly 4%

Mortgage rates increased again, rising to a level not seen since summer 2019. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.92% in the week ending February 17, up from 3.69% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. It has not been this high since May 2019 when it was at 3.99%. Mortgage...
BUSINESS
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Real Estate Brokerage#Interest Rates#Housing Prices#Americans#Nar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
yourmoney.com

Average UK house prices rise £27,000 in a year

Average house prices in December rose by 10.8%, slightly up from the 10.7% growth recorded in November. According to the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) latest house price index, Wales reported the largest average house price growth at 13%, reaching a record level of £205,000. This was followed...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Will Mortgage Rates Get Too High in 2022?

Mortgage rates have been on the rise. Will they keep climbing?. The average 30-year mortgage rate was nearly 3.8% to start off February. If mortgage rates keep climbing, it could make homeownership out of reach for a lot of people. There's a reason demand for homes stayed strong throughout 2021...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Housing Market Seesaw: Mortgage Rates Soar While Housing Starts Drop

Mortgage rates have spiked as a result of rising inflation and stronger than expected consumer spending, according to new data released by Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC). While mortgage rates were on the rise, housing starts were in decline, based on the latest federal data. What Happened: Freddie Mac reported the...
BUSINESS
auburnexaminer.com

Mortgage Interest Rates Rise

It’s been a brutal start to the year for mortgage interest rates. Overall, since the first trading day of 2022 the Mortgage Bond has lost 335bps; which has rates skyrocketing. More recently, since last Monday the Mortgage Bond has lost 118bps. Said another way, Bankrate’s Weekly Interest Rate Survey has climbed to 3.85% with .39 in points on a 30 year fixed rate mortgage from 3.4% and .33 in points at the beginning of the year… And that doesn’t even account for this week’s steep selloff.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Mortgage rates soar to levels not seen in nearly three years

Inflation, which has been hitting consumers hard in their everyday lives, is also causing pain for home buyers in the form of soaring mortgage rates. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average spiked to 3.92 percent with an average 0.8 point. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.69 percent a week ago and 2.81 percent a year ago. The 30-year fixed rate, which started the year at 3.22 percent, has risen 70 basis points in six weeks. (A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.)
BUSINESS
Providence Business News

R.I. mortgage delinquency rate declines to 3.4% in November

PROVIDENCE – The share of mortgages in delinquency of 30 days or more in Rhode Island was 3.4% in November, a decline from 5.6% a year ago and 3.8% in October, according to CoreLogic Inc. Tuesday. The national delinquency rate in November was 3.6%, a decline from 5.9% in...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy