Energy Industry

US Energy Department plans $8 billion in hydrogen initiatives

By RILEY BEGGIN
Tacoma News Tribune
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON — The Department of Energy on Tuesday announced it is requesting information on how to spend billions of dollars in new funding for hydrogen projects approved through the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The hydrogen initiatives were among several projects announced Tuesday as part of a Biden administration push...

www.thenewstribune.com

ABQJournal

Hydrogen hub can make NM energy leader

The New Mexico Legislature has the opportunity to put New Mexico at the forefront of the development of new forms of energy, this time with Rep. Patty Lundstrom’s HB 228, the Hydrogen Hub Development Act. This act creates a regulatory framework to allow the conversion of coal-fired power plants...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
world-nuclear-news.org

US DOE launches nuclear, hydrogen infrastructure programmes

Days after it launched a USD6 billion programme to support the continued operation of existing nuclear power plants, the Department of Energy (DOE) has set in motion its programme to invest USD9.5 billion in clean hydrogen technologies which may include the use of nuclear power. Both initiatives are part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

US natural gas producer says prices are surging due to lack of adequate pipeline structure

As tension between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, Europe’s natural gas supply is especially vulnerable, leaving U.S. prices at risk of escalating. FOX Business’ Lydia Hu visited independent natural gas producer EQT in East Millsboro, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, where she spoke with CEO Toby Rice, who suggested the fix to high natural gas prices is increased production and investment in ‘adequate’ infrastructure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Hydrogen under $3/kg may ensure affordable seasonal energy storage in the US

A group of scientists from the Oregon Center for Electrochemistry (OCE) and Arizona-based zero-emission vehicle company Nikola has investigated whether electrolyzers and fuel cells powered by intermittent wind and solar may become economically competitive in providing seasonal energy storage in the U.S. energy market. “Our paper investigates multiple end-uses of fuel cells for grid power and shipping,” the research's corresponding author, Paul Kempler, told pv magazine. “It remains to be seen whether electrolyzers will be able to operate under intermittent availability provided by both wind and solar. The cost of electrolyzers is also certain to fall over the next ten years due to the widespread scale-up of production capacity and intermittently-powered electrolyzers and fuel cells is a new idea here that could be quite important by 2040-2050 in a U.S. grid powered primarily by wind and sunlight.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

US DOE Aims $2.91 Billion At EV Batteries & Energy Storage

The US Department of Energy is letting loose with a new round of $2.91 billion in funding for a soup-to-nuts overhaul of the lithium supply chain for EV batteries and other energy storage systems, and not just because it wants to help save the planet from catastrophic climate change. As directed by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the cash infusion is intended to strengthen the US national security profile, among other things.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wfxrtv.com

Energy Department invests $6 billion into nuclear energy program, including 4 nuclear locations in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $6 billion Civil Nuclear Credit Program to support the country’s U.S. nuclear reactors. As the U.S. nation’s largest source of clean power, the DOE’s Notice of Intent (NOI) and Request for Information (RFI) are the first steps to avoid shutting down nuclear reactors prematurely. The goal is to preserve thousands of good-paying clean energy jobs while avoiding carbon emissions.
VIRGINIA STATE
Santafe New Mexican.com

Committee considers new plan on hydrogen

One day after a controversial bill to make New Mexico a hub of hydrogen activity died in the Legislature, another — deemed a “baby hydrogen bill” by its sponsor — sprung to life. But the new legislation, House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
buffalonynews.net

Clean Vision Options Hydrogen Fuel Cell Tech; Company Plans to Adapt and License Tech for Storing its "AquaH" Entering $125 Billion Hydrogen Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV), a global holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that it has optioned a state-of-the-art hydrogen fuel cell technology as a pivotal next step toward demonstrating its ability to store its clean hydrogen -- AquaHTM produced from its pilot pyrolysis plant - anticipated to lead to full scale commercialization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pymnts.com

Argentine Energy Firm AXION Launches Fuel Deliveries

Argentina’s AXION Energy has launched what it says is the country’s first fuel delivery service for clients outside of service stations. “We are hopeful that in the future we will be able to dispatch and commercialize this service as delivery. The dispatch sites must replicate the basic safety conditions that exist in our refinery or in our Service Stations,” Ricardo Obligado, AXION’s management and control leader, said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AG Week

USDA plans $1 billion investment in climate initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $1 billion toward pilot projects that create market opportunities for U.S. agricultural and forestry products that use climate-smart practices and include innovative, cost-effective ways to measure and verify greenhouse gas benefits.
AGRICULTURE
Seekingalpha.com

Phillips 66, H2 Energy to develop European hydrogen refueling network

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) says it formed a 50-50 joint venture with H2 Energy Europe to develop as many as 250 retail hydrogen refueling stations across Germany, Austria and Denmark by 2026. The companies say the JV's future network of hydrogen refueling stations will comprise existing JET-branded retail stations as well...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
automotiveworld.com

Promising initial feedback on the use of Citroën Ë-Jumpy Hydrogen by SUEZ

Citroën Ë-Jumpy Hydrogen marks a new step forward in the brand’s electrification strategy. It completes our range of zero-emission light commercial vehicles, the largest on the market. This new solution combines both Lithium-ion Battery and Fuel Cell technologies, in order to respond to intense use by professionals thanks to a hydrogen charging time of just three minutes and a driving range of 400km. This technology will play an essential part in the roll-out of zero-emission mobility solutions for professionals.”
CARS
Aviation Week

DOE Seeks Input On Regional Hydrogen Hubs Plan

The U.S. Energy Department (DOE) is seeking feedback from stakeholders on an $8 billion initiative to establish at least four regional hydrogen hubs. Funding for the hydrogen projects is part of the bipartisan infrastructure law passed in November 2021. The objective of the regional hubs is to... Subscription Required. DOE...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
C4ISR & Networks

Space Force missile-warning sensor passes environmental test

WASHINGTON — One of the U.S. Space Force’s next-generation missile warning sensor payloads just met a key testing milestone. The Raytheon Technologies-developed sensor, which will fly on at least one of the first three Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared geostationary satellites, completed thermal vacuum testing in late January, according to the company.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

