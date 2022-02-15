US Energy Department plans $8 billion in hydrogen initiatives

A group of scientists from the Oregon Center for Electrochemistry (OCE) and Arizona-based zero-emission vehicle company Nikola has investigated whether electrolyzers and fuel cells powered by intermittent wind and solar may become economically competitive in providing seasonal energy storage in the U.S. energy market. “Our paper investigates multiple end-uses of fuel cells for grid power and shipping,” the research's corresponding author, Paul Kempler, told pv magazine. “It remains to be seen whether electrolyzers will be able to operate under intermittent availability provided by both wind and solar. The cost of electrolyzers is also certain to fall over the next ten years due to the widespread scale-up of production capacity and intermittently-powered electrolyzers and fuel cells is a new idea here that could be quite important by 2040-2050 in a U.S. grid powered primarily by wind and sunlight.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO