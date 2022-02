With minor league players reporting to a spring minicamp on Wednesday, and spring training looking increasingly like it will be composed of non-40-man roster players, composing a preview for the Tigers is a bit tricky. We should be turning from the Super Bowl to the arrival of pitchers and catchers. Instead the big storylines are all in a holding pattern. The pleasure of seeing Eduardo Rodriguez, Javier Báez, and Tucker Barnhart on a field wearing the Olde English D will have to wait at least a little longer. Meanwhile, minor league camp isn’t slated to begin until March 10.

