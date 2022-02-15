ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion at house

 2 days ago
Two people have been taken to hospital after a suspected gas explosion at a house in Sunderland.

Photos of severe damage at the property in Roker show its roof and part of its front missing, with bricks and debris in the street outside.

A cordon is in place with emergency vehicles outside the house.

Emergency services at the scene in Whickham Street (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

A North East Ambulance spokesman said one person had been taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital, and another to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, both with blast injuries.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.45pm today we received a report of a suspected gas explosion at an address on Whickham Street, Sunderland.

“Emergency services are at the scene.”

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was at the scene and “still trying to establish the circumstances”.

A spokesman said they had “assembled a number of crews and sent specialist crews”.

The service also posted on social media: “We have four appliances at the scene along with our Aerial Ladder Platform vehicle.”

