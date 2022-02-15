Who Has The Most Perilous Potholes- Bismarck, Mandan, Or Lincoln?
By Scott McGowan
Cool 98.7
4 days ago
It wasn't there yesterday, but today it's a pothole pit ready to put a whammy on your wheels, spill your coffee, and make you cuss out loud. Generally, the month of March kicks off the pothole season, this year we have the drastic day to night temperature swings to thank for...
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Another North Dakota Highway Patrol officer has been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault in connection with hot tub parties in 2020. The Bismarck Tribune reported Thursday that 40-year-old Travis Skar has been accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a hot tub during a party in the summer of 2020. Former […]
A massive pileup temporarily shut down a stretch of I-94 in North Dakota, where blizzard conditions have made travel hazardous. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of the multi-vehicle wreck, which happened on the interstate about 5 miles outside of Valley City. (That's approximately an hour west of Fargo.)
(Valley City, ND) -- North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) says a multiple vehicle pileup caused several hours of delays on I-94 Highway Patrol says the crash began when a vehicle rear-ended a pickup towing a snowmobile trailer. The collision caused the trailer to jackknife onto the highway, causing additional vehicles to crash into the blockage. Westbound I-94 was closed for nearly 3 hours while the crash scene was cleared.
The Red River Valley, also known as the breadbasket of America is home to the poorest city in North Dakota. According to an article on MoneyWise anyway. The city of Wahpeton is the poorest town in the Peace Garden State. Wahpeton is nestled along the banks of the Bois de Sioux River at its confluence with the Otter Tail River, which forms the Red River of the North.
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Blizzard conditions have closed portions an interstate and highways in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota Friday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has closed Interstate 29 from Fargo to the Canadian border due to blowing snow and near-zero visibility. Motorists face fines if they travel on roads that have been closed. […]
North Dakota's Game and Fish Recap on the 2021 Violations. The North Dakota Game and Fish have released their recap on outdoor violations in the state of North Dakota in 2021. According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, the department like most workforces in the country was met with numerous new challenges like increased workload, supply shortages, and learning and enforcing new laws and regulations.
I think we have had more rain in January and February in Bismarck than we did all last July. It's made for a mess on the roads, but it has certainly helped ease the drought. Even though we're not on pace for an average snowfall season in Bismarck, which is 46 inches, we have had enough mixed precipitation to get us out of last summer's extreme drought. In fact, just about all of Burleigh County is no longer considered to be in a drought. Only the northern half of the county is considered to be in a moderate drought. That's a big improvement. Southwest and northwest North Dakota however are still considered to be in severe and extreme drought.
There have been 75,088,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Bismarck metropolitan area, located in North Dakota, a total of 45,307 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 34,710 reported infections for every 100,000 […]
(Fargo, ND) -- There is an increased police presence in South Fargo as the Red River Valley SWAT team and Fargo Police conduct a high-risk search warrant. Reports on the warrant being carried out came at around 9:30 a.m. Monday, with officers and members of the SWAT team arriving to the area of 14th street south and 25th avenue south. The search is related to the criminal division, and residents are asked to avoid the area as authorities work to finish the warrant.
The ice in Bismarck-Mandan seems to be getting worse and harder to deal with. It seems like Bismarck-Mandan has been an ice rink for months. And it just keeps getting worse. With all the snowing, raining, and melting that has been going on in the past few weeks, the ice has gotten so thick. It kind of seems like we will have to wait for a real heatwave to get this stuff to go away. But the City of Bismarck wants to remind residents that it is important to do something about the ice and snow buildup on our sidewalks.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson man suspected by law enforcement of breaking into a pharmacy has been taken into custody in South Dakota on unrelated charges. Morton County deputies say a source told them Jordan Ward, 29, and Maurice Delage, 31, stole more than $160,000 worth of prescription drugs, mostly pain medication from Glen Ullin Pharmacy in Sept. 2021.
I am no expert in politics, but I believe a Mayor needs to be a people person. That's what this person is all about. His name is Dustin Elliot. He rose to fame when he became class president in High School in the small town of Walsh County, North Dakota. During that time he walked the hallways as a leader, perhaps this was a small sign that one day he would run for and win the job as Mayor of Fargo, North Dakota. He has the personality to rule the world. A humble guy who just wants people to get interested in local politics.
In some small ways, I think it's fair to say we truly learn something new every day. For me, today's nugget of knowledge is that there are indoor RV parks in existence. And for eight years there was an operating park here in the state called ND Indoor RV Park.
Let's face it, we don't get a lot of respect in North Dakota. Yes, I know how to spell it correctly. It's funny how many people I see on social media who have no clue whatsoever how to even spell the name of our state, let alone our cities. Some...
Where we find out if we have 6 more weeks left of winter. Let's face it in North Dakota, this so-called event or poor man's holiday if you will is completely meaningless in our state. Considering snow in May is just about an every-year occurrence, we would be happy with just 6 weeks left of winter.
Gas prices have been on the rise since the calendar flipped to 2022. Yesterday, in Bismarck Mandan most stations increased their prices up another 10 cents a gallon to a whopping $3.39. YIKES!. According to an article from GasBuddy earlier this year, gas prices are expected to rise from 2021's...
Another Alberta clipper system is expected to bring colder and snowier weather to North Dakota for the latter part of the week, but the worst conditions are once again expected in the east. Wind chills overnight into Thursday morning are forecast as low as the minus 30s in northern North...
I have read about more local accidents this past winter that I can recall in the last past 8 years. I have now lived in North Dakota for eight years, so I can longer refer to myself as a "rookie" out here, I am aware of just how quickly the weather can change, and with the temperatures climbing, basic common sense will tell you that the snow and ice will melt. This is where it can get dangerous, for I have experienced many times how treacherous and slippy the conditions of the roads can turn. This of course can lead to unforeseen accidents, which then eventually those people affected will spew out their frustrations on social media about how certain people are not doing their jobs good enough. The City of Bismarck workers who are responsible for our city roads.
Comments / 0