Biden to address Ukraine situation Tuesday afternoon

The 1980s TV crime drama Hunter featured an eponymous main character who popularized the catchphrase, “Works for me.” Today’s crime drama surrounding Hunter Biden evokes a different repeated utterance: “Who did Hunter work for?”. The troubled presidential scion is in the news again and raising questions...
Mark Penn, the former longtime adviser to the Clintons said on Thursday’s Ingraham Angle that President Joe Biden should pardon some of the Jan. 6 defendants to turn around his political fortunes. Host Laura Ingraham rattled off a series of criticisms of the president on a day where a...
With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
The Freedom Of Information Act, (FOIA) requires the government to respond to the requests within 20 days, but that rarely happens. The government really doesn’t want the transparency that this act was supposed to allow, so Congress never funds it appropriately and the agencies never provide enough personnel to address FOIA requests in a timely fashion. As a result, many businesses, individuals and media outlets wind up going to court to get the information requested.
Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
A retired Gulf War colonel told Fox News on Tuesday that President Biden showed his decades of foreign affairs "ignorance" with a speech that will only embolden the Kremlin's interest in invading Ukraine. "President Biden gave us a profound demonstration of his infinite ignorance of foreign affairs and especially Russia,"...
It is easy to forget now that, before he was impeached for inciting an insurrection last January, Donald Trump was impeached for intervening in Ukraine’s affairs for his own political gain. But as Russian troops mass for a likely invasion of the former Soviet satellite, Trump’s abuse of power...
WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden averages a 40.6% approval rating with a 53.7% disapproval rating, according to a recent poll by Real Clear Politics. Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of the Center for Political Studies at Cedarville University, said Biden’s polling numbers don’t bode well for the upcoming midterm elections.
President Joe Biden told NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt that he rejects the conclusions in a new U.S. army report on the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden sat for an exclusive interview with Holt on Thursday, which will air on Super Bowl Sunday. About 8 minutes of the 22 were released ahead of time, covering a range of topics that included an exchange on the recent U.S. Army report on the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
In most of the ultra-rare 2020 campaign appearances he made outside his subterranean Delaware bolt hole, Joe Biden promised to calm the nation’s COVID-19 fears by “shutting down the virus.”. Biden failed to keep that promise. After assuming office, Biden and other elected/unelected autocrats — aided by media...
BIDEN AGENDA DEAD, DEAD, DEAD. What remains of President Joe Biden's agenda died quietly on Sunday, barely noticed by a media consumed with Ukraine, Joe Rogan, and why Stacey Abrams didn't wear a mask in a Twitter photo. The precise moment of death came at 9:13 a.m. EST, when Democratic...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is facing conflicting pressures from Democrats and advocates as he closes in on a Supreme Court nominee to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Senate Democrats, who hold a wafer-thin majority, are pressuring him to move quickly as he prepares for interviews with a...
WASHINGTON — As President Joe Biden makes a final diplomatic push to stave off a Russian invasion of Ukraine, he is faced with looming political consequences at home that could have long-lasting effects on the Democratic Party’s ability to maintain its power in Washington. A Russian invasion of...
Comments / 0