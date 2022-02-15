ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden to address Ukraine situation Tuesday afternoon

News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden is going to provide a status update on the...

central.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Is Biden on the Way Out?

The Freedom Of Information Act, (FOIA) requires the government to respond to the requests within 20 days, but that rarely happens. The government really doesn’t want the transparency that this act was supposed to allow, so Congress never funds it appropriately and the agencies never provide enough personnel to address FOIA requests in a timely fashion. As a result, many businesses, individuals and media outlets wind up going to court to get the information requested.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mediaite.com

‘I Am Rejecting Them’: Biden Tells Lester Holt Army Report’s Conclusions on Afghanistan Are Wrong

President Joe Biden told NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt that he rejects the conclusions in a new U.S. army report on the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden sat for an exclusive interview with Holt on Thursday, which will air on Super Bowl Sunday. About 8 minutes of the 22 were released ahead of time, covering a range of topics that included an exchange on the recent U.S. Army report on the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
MILITARY
Delaware County Daily Times

Jerry Shenk: Joe Biden’s honeymoon is over

In most of the ultra-rare 2020 campaign appearances he made outside his subterranean Delaware bolt hole, Joe Biden promised to calm the nation’s COVID-19 fears by “shutting down the virus.”. Biden failed to keep that promise. After assuming office, Biden and other elected/unelected autocrats — aided by media...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden agenda dead, dead, dead

BIDEN AGENDA DEAD, DEAD, DEAD. What remains of President Joe Biden's agenda died quietly on Sunday, barely noticed by a media consumed with Ukraine, Joe Rogan, and why Stacey Abrams didn't wear a mask in a Twitter photo. The precise moment of death came at 9:13 a.m. EST, when Democratic...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy