BTS returns to the stage this March. The pop stars will perform three shows in Seoul on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in front of a live audience. The BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul shows will also be streamed online for fans unable to attend the concerts in-person at the nearly 70,000-capacity venue. The March 10 and 13 dates will be streamed live online, while the March 12 performance will be broadcast in cinemas across the world for live viewing events.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO