Indiana is firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble now after a 74-69 loss to Wisconsin in Bloomington. The Hoosiers led for most of the first half and by as many as seven points with 5:33 remaining until halftime before squandering the lead to trail 32-31 at the break. IU once again seized control in the second half and claimed another seven point lead. They led 66-61 with 3:52 remaining before again giving it away at the end.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO