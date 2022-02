From Skyline Chili to goetta, we’ve collected the best spots for displaced Cincinnatians to find a taste of home. The Cincinnati Bengals have captured the hearts of many Ohioans by making it to Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m.). Even though we have some mixed feelings about our cross-state rivals making it to the Super Bowl, we have absolutely no issue with a themed Super Bowl party. Let’s just hope next year it’s pierogies and polish boys.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO