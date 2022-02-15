ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves' McKinley Wright: Not playing Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Wright (elbow) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Trail Blazers beat another standout team, Memphis, 123-119

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16 Trail Blazers 123, Grizzlies 119 — The Trail Blazers (25-34) enter the NBA All-Star Game break after a couple really good road wins, making it four consecutive wins since the NBA trade deadline (after six consecutive losses). Portland beat defending NBA champ Milwaukee on Monday, and then the Grizzlies (41-19). The Trail Blazers led most of the way. Memphis forged a late fourth-quarter tie, but Jusuf Nurkic really stepped up by scoring nine consecutive points, including two free throws that made it...
NBA
Riverside Press Enterprise

LeBron James rallies Lakers past Jazz, but Anthony Davis sprains ankle

LOS ANGELES — This Lakers season has been one of gradual deflation and dwindling hope. But the gentle downward slope of the franchise’s ambitions tumbled sharply along with Anthony Davis, as his right ankle twisted awkwardly toward the court during the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Utah Jazz. The fall sent a shock up Davis’ leg, and he screamed and rolled in agony – pain that quickly spread throughout the breathless fans in the home crowd.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Karl-Anthony Towns Believes He, Zach LaVine, And Andrew Wiggins Could Have Formed A Big Three If They Played Together Longer: “Only If We Was Given Time…”

One can argue that the Minnesota Timberwolves failed to nurture a major star after Kevin Garnett for almost 10 years. But their fortunes changed significantly when they drafted Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015 with the first overall pick. Towns would join fellow youngsters Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins on a talented and young Timberwolves squad.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Spurs can't stop Bulls' DeMar DeRozan

2022-02-15 07:36:31 GMT+00:00 - DeMar DeRozan poured in 40 points and continued his historic scoring run as the Chicago Bulls outlasted the visiting San Antonio Spurs 120-109 on Monday to win their fourth straight game. The Bulls trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter but then DeRozan took charge,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FOX Sports

Curry and Golden State play Jokic and the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (32-25, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (42-16, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic, meet when Golden State and Denver square off. Curry is seventh in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and Jokic is seventh in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.
NBA
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Nuggets coach Michael Malone on DeMarcus Cousins: “He’s found a home”

Austin Rivers was hot, and it wasn’t the kind that helped end the Portland Trail Blazers’ season last spring. A few minutes into the fourth quarter late Monday, Rivers turned a corner with Magic rookie Jalen Suggs on his hip. After what appeared to be significant contact on a layup attempt, the Nuggets’ guard was left planted on the baseline while the play took off the other direction. With no foul called, Rivers stalked toward an official, begging for a technical foul that quickly came. As Rivers continued voicing his displeasure, in stepped DeMarcus Cousins, who might be the best human barricade in the NBA.
NBA
Sporting News

Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan's scorching scoring streak matches only Wilt Chamberlain in NBA history

DeMar DeRozan is doing something we have never seen from a perimeter player in NBA history. Not Michael Jordan. Not Kobe Bryant. Not LeBron James. After going for 40 points while shooting 66.7 percent from the field in the Chicago Bulls' win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, DeRozan has notched his sixth-consecutive game of 35-plus points while shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Hornets#Ucl
CBS Sports

Celtics' Robert Williams: Won't play Tuesday

Williams (calf) won't play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Jay King of The Athletic reports. The Celtics are electing to sit their center in the first game of a back-to-back before the All-Star break, as Williams finished Sunday's win over Atlanta with apparent right calf soreness. Newly acquired Daniel Theis and Al Horford will likely see increased run versus the 76ers in the absence of Williams. Williams will presumably be deemed questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Markieff Morris: Won't play Tuesday

Morris (neck) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. The Heat have yet to clear Morris from the neck injury he suffered Nov. 8, and there have been reports suggesting the 32-year-old forward may be shut down for the rest of the season. Given those reports, it's likely he'll also miss Thursday's matchup with the Hornets, which is Miami's last contest before the All-Star break.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Field Level Media

Report: Lakers’ Anthony Davis out at least 2 weeks

Lakers forward Anthony Davis is expected to be sidelined at least two weeks after sustaining a right ankle sprain in Los Angeles’ 106-101 win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, ESPN reported. Per the Lakers, Davis underwent X-rays on Wednesday that revealed no fracture. He has an MRI scheduled...
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

NBA DFS Plays: Tuesday, Feb. 15

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS...
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Video: Monte Morris drills buzzer beater to lift Nuggets past Warriors

Well, that’s one way to go into the all-star break if you’re Monte Morris and the Denver Nuggets. Just when it seemed like all hope was lost when Steph Curry drained an and-1 shot over Morris to give Golden State a 2-point lead with five second remaining, the Nuggets starting point guard quickly responded with this incredible buzzer beater to give Denver the win:
NBA
numberfire.com

Hawks' Delon Wright (groin) questionable for Tuesday

The Atlanta Hawks listed Delon Wright (groin tension) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wright was dealing with a hip issue heading into Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics, and emerged from that game with a new groin injury on Monday's injury report. If he is able...
NBA
numberfire.com

Kelly Oubre playing with Charlotte's second unit on Tuesday night

Charlotte Hornets small forward Kelly Oubre is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Oubre will come off the bench after PJ Washington was named Tuesday's starter against Minnesota. In 26.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Oubre to produce 26.4 FanDuel points, 16.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1...
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers vs. Jazz Preview: Anthony Davis meets Rudy Gobert again

The last time Anthony Davis went up against Rudy Gobert was on Aug 3, 2020, when he put up 42 points and 12 rebounds. Since then, Davis has missed the past four meetings between the Lakers and Utah Jazz, mainly because of multiple serious injuries that have kept him out of the basketball court. Wednesday's game will be a different story for AD, who now has championship bragging rights over Gobert.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Expected to play Tuesday

Bogdanovic (ankle) is expected to play Tuesday against Cleveland, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. This is great news for the Hawks, as Bogdanovic "should be ready to go" for Tuesday's matchup despite nursing ankle soreness. The guard hasn't missed a contest since Jan. 23 against the Hornets with a knee issue and is averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists since then.
NBA
Rock Hill Herald

Hornets gameday: JT Thor could get more playing time vs Minnesota Timberwolves

JT Thor peeled the warmups off for his first meaningful action in weeks in the Charlotte Hornets’ loss to Memphis on Saturday. It sounds like the rookie forward is on track for an encore Tuesday night. With the Hornets still missing three key rotation players, Thor is in line...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy