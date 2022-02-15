Timberwolves' McKinley Wright: Not playing Tuesday

Austin Rivers was hot, and it wasn’t the kind that helped end the Portland Trail Blazers’ season last spring. A few minutes into the fourth quarter late Monday, Rivers turned a corner with Magic rookie Jalen Suggs on his hip. After what appeared to be significant contact on a layup attempt, the Nuggets’ guard was left planted on the baseline while the play took off the other direction. With no foul called, Rivers stalked toward an official, begging for a technical foul that quickly came. As Rivers continued voicing his displeasure, in stepped DeMarcus Cousins, who might be the best human barricade in the NBA.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO